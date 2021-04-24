Canadian PM Justin Trudeau And Wife Receive First Dose Of AstraZeneca Vaccine

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on April 23. Trudeau with his wife Sophie arrived at an Ottawa pharmacy for vaccination and he told the pharmacist after rolling up his sleeve said, "I am very excited". He shared images of the inoculation on Twitter and said that they were glad to be vaccinated.

Canadian PM receives first jab of vaccine

Trudeau and his wife Sophie received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday. He showed a thumbs up after getting himself vaccinated. The Prime Minister in his tweet said, "It was our turn to get vaccinated today, so that's what Sophie and I did - and we’re glad we did it!". In a follow-up tweet, he added that he is grateful to the health workers who vaccinated them and all the workers vaccinating the people across the country.

It was our turn to get vaccinated today, so that’s what Sophie and I did - and we’re glad we did it! Find out how, when, and where you can get your shot: https://t.co/3UJJt9jpqz pic.twitter.com/HgO2GTZheN — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 23, 2021

To the workers who vaccinated us this afternoon, and to those who are helping vaccinate people right across the country: thank you. The work you’re doing couldn’t be more important or more appreciated - and it certainly won’t be forgotten. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 23, 2021

Trudeau was not the only politician who received the vaccine. His cabinet colleague Canadian Health Minister Patty Hajdu also received her first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at Mountdale Pharmacy. She shared pictures of getting vaccinated on Twitter and said that it was her turn to receive the first dose of vaccine. She also expressed gratitude to the health workers at the pharmacy and all other health workers vaccinating the Canadian population. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh received his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at an Ottawa pharmacy on April 21.

The best vaccine for you is the one in your arm! Today was my turn to receive my first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Thank you Bryan at Mountdale Pharmacy for helping me join the millions of Canadians who have received their first dose of #COVIDVaccine. 1/ pic.twitter.com/jtxFp2K3W8 — Patty Hajdu (@PattyHajdu) April 23, 2021

Got my first dose of #AstraZeneca! Fast, easy and painless. Happy to do my part. Thanks to Lauren and all the healthcare workers! Let’s #finishthefight and #ConquerCovid! Take the first vaccine offered to you! ðŸ’‰ðŸ’ªðŸ‡¨ðŸ‡¦ pic.twitter.com/sOgYpsaj4I — Marco Mendicino (@marcomendicino) April 23, 2021

According to the Health department of Canada, 9,199,769 people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 899,946 people have received two doses of vaccine in Canada. Ontario opened its vaccine eligibility for the AstraZeneca vaccine to those aged 40 and above. Trudeau on April 20 said his office was “busy trying to book appointments” when the age limit was reduced. Canadian health regulators have approved the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

(Image Credits: JustinTrudeau/Twitter)