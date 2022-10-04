Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who had taken a personal day off for bungee jumping with his children, has come under fire by his own countrymen. In the latest video that surfaced on social media platforms, it shows the Prime Minister donning a flannel jacket, blue jeans and boots, visiting the renowned adventurous place Great Canadian Bungee, ahead of his son's birthday near Ottawa on Sunday.

Trudeau, who was previously a camp counsellor, white water rafting instructor, bungee jumping coach, and snowboarding instructor and bouncer, counted to five and then threw himself off the 200-foot bungee tower in Chelsea.

"You never know who you will encounter on the bungee tower at Great Canadian Bungee! Canadian Prime Minister @justinpjtrudeau came to jump this morning with his son Xavier and daughter Ella-Grace. Props to them on some fantastic jumps and even some water dips!” the company said in an Instagram post on Monday. It revealed that the Prime Minister came with his two children-- son Xavier, 14, and his daughter Ella-Grace, 13.

Trudeau faces backlash from his own citizen for taking time off amid the economic crisis

As the video went viral on several social media platforms, Canadians, who have been facing the burnt of inflation, criticised Trudeau for taking a day off when the country needs his utmost attention. They also blasted the PM as several parts of Eastern Canada are still grappling with the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. Moreover, economists forecast a recession in Canada starting sometime in early 2023. "While Canadians struggle to make ends meet, Justin Trudeau went bungee jumping," wrote one user named Harrison Faulkner.

Further, netizens also took a dig at Trudeau as the country has organised a massive protest rally in response to the "custodial" death of an Iranian woman. "The Iranian-Canadian community is grieving. Tens of thousands of their community members and allies protested in Richmond Hill on Saturday.

Justin Trudeau spent the day bungee jumping instead of joining them," wrote Andrea Micieli. "If you were wondering where Trudeau was yesterday as Maritimers are without power, the country teeters on the brink of recession, and massive crowds are marching in the streets against the brutal regime in Iran, it turns out he was bungee jumping in Ottawa. Amazing leadership!", commented another user.

Image: Instagram/greatcanadianbungee