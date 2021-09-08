Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Hit With Stones During Campaign Rally In London

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was pelted with small stones during his campaign rally in London, Ontario. Ahead of the September 20 election, Trudeau has been facing protests by what he has termed as "anti-Vax mobs", according to AP. As Trudeau was walking towards the bus in London, which was surrounded by protesters, a gravel was seen thrown at him.

Trudeau hit by stones

Trudeau later told reporters that he was hit by the gravel but said he was fine. He said, "It is absolutely unacceptable that people are throwing things and endangering others at a political rally". Furthermore, he said that he would not change his campaign schedule even after being hit by the gravel. Trudeau asserted that anti-vaccine mobs were not "respecting the basic science and the basic decency that Canadians have come to expect from each other". The videos of Trudeau have been circulated on social media. Watch the video here:

Canadian PM Trudeau has said that he is inspired by front-line workers who are facing harassment on the job. During a campaign stop in Montreal, he asserted that he will not let the mob affect his election campaign. He also spoke about health care workers, who he said across the country were being "hassled and intimidated" in trying to make people safe, as per CBC News report. Police in London, Ontario, has launched an investigation into the incident. The police department has also sought public help regarding the incident.

Trudeau has been urging people to get vaccinated and has been critical of those who are not getting vaccinated. According to The Associated Press, Conservative leader Erin O’Toole has not mandated his candidates to get vaccinated. Some of the provinces like Quebec, Ontario have started bringing in vaccine passports. In order to enter places like gyms and restaurants, people in these provinces need to be vaccinated.

Canada elections

Last month, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced elections as he seeks to capitalize on Canada being one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. Trudeau announced that the election would be held on September 20. This came after he visited the governor-general, who holds a mostly ceremonial position representing Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II as head of state.

IMAGE: AP

Inputs from AP