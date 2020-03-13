The Debate
Canadian PM Says His Wife 'will Be In Quarantine' After Being Tested Positive For COVID-19

Rest of the World News

As Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau has been tested positive for coronavirus, PM in a tweet said that her symptoms remain mild.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Canadian PM

As Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus, PM in a tweet said that her symptoms remain mild and she will be in quarantine for time-being. Currently, the PM has also self-isolated himself and will be working from home. According to reports, Sophie underwent tests for COVID-19 illness after returning from a speaking engagement in Britain as she started showing some 'flu-like' symptoms. 

READ: Justin Trudeau's Wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The Canadian PM, in another tweet, also informed that he, however, has been feeling fine and not exhibiting any symptoms. Although, he will continue to self-isolate and work from home. He further also informed that he will be conducting all his meetings via teleconference and video. 

READ: Justin Trudeau Self-isolates Over COVID19 Fears After Wife Exhibits Mild Flu-like Symptoms

158 reported cases in Canada

The deadly coronavirus has already infected 158 people in Canada. The Public Health Agency also issued a travel health notice for seven countries including Iran, Hong Kong, China, Northern Italy, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore. In a series of tweets, Trudeau said that he will also be speaking with leaders and premiers from across the country to 'coordinate our response to the outbreak'. 

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus as a global pandemic after the virus spread to more than 100 countries, resulting in the deaths of more than 4,900 people worldwide. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom further even urged all nations to get very serious over the issue and take all necessary measures to contain the virus from spreading at this rate. Tedros said, that the word 'Pandemic' cannot be used lightly or carelessly due to its strong connotation.

READ: First Coronavirus Death Recorded In Canada

READ: Trump Suggests Postponing Tokyo Olympics For Another Year Amid Coronavirus Dread

