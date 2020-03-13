Canadian PM Says His Wife 'will Be In Quarantine' After Being Tested Positive For COVID-19

As Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus, PM in a tweet said that her symptoms remain mild and she will be in quarantine for time-being. Currently, the PM has also self-isolated himself and will be working from home. According to reports, Sophie underwent tests for COVID-19 illness after returning from a speaking engagement in Britain as she started showing some 'flu-like' symptoms.

I have some additional news to share this evening. Unfortunately, the results of Sophie’s COVID-19 test are positive. Therefore, she will be in quarantine for the time being. Her symptoms remain mild and she is taking care of herself and following the advice of our doctor. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 13, 2020

The Canadian PM, in another tweet, also informed that he, however, has been feeling fine and not exhibiting any symptoms. Although, he will continue to self-isolate and work from home. He further also informed that he will be conducting all his meetings via teleconference and video.

I am feeling fine & I’m not exhibiting any symptoms of the virus, but I will also be following the advice of our doctor and I will continue to self-isolate for now. During that time, as I did today, I’ll continue to work from home and conduct meetings via video & teleconference. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 13, 2020

158 reported cases in Canada

The deadly coronavirus has already infected 158 people in Canada. The Public Health Agency also issued a travel health notice for seven countries including Iran, Hong Kong, China, Northern Italy, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore. In a series of tweets, Trudeau said that he will also be speaking with leaders and premiers from across the country to 'coordinate our response to the outbreak'.

Tomorrow, I will be speaking with Indigenous leaders and premiers from across the country to coordinate our response to the outbreak and to talk about next steps to keep Canadians safe and limit the impact of COVID-19 on our economy. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 13, 2020

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus as a global pandemic after the virus spread to more than 100 countries, resulting in the deaths of more than 4,900 people worldwide. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom further even urged all nations to get very serious over the issue and take all necessary measures to contain the virus from spreading at this rate. Tedros said, that the word 'Pandemic' cannot be used lightly or carelessly due to its strong connotation.

