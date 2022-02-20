Canadian Police Use Pepper Spray And Stun Grenades To Disperse 'Freedom Convoy' Protestors

Amid the escalating truckers' protests in Canada, the Canadian police on Saturday used pepper spray as well as stun grenades to split up a demonstration and trucks barricade that has dominated downtown Ottawa for over three weeks in a protest against COVID-19 measures. According to The Guardian, the authorities have reportedly increased crowd control operations. Demonstrators were reportedly confronted by Canadian police with rifles, who shattered truck windows.

Further, on Friday, police had also broken a portion of the barricade and made over 100 arrests. While, on Saturday morning, they made further detention to remove the main portion of the blockade, which was in front of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office and parliament.

Steve Bell, the interim Ottawa police chief, informed the media that 170 arrests had been made in the two days, in which the majority of the barricade had been dispersed by the afternoon. Although some minor protests persisted, Bell stated, "this unlawful occupation is over. We will continue with our mission until it is complete,” according to The Guardian.

Canadian police trampled bystanders with horses

These incidents took place after police were spotted 'trampling' over bystanders with horses and viciously striking protestors with rifle butts in Toronto. According to media reports, footage from the Freedom Convoy protest location revealed that police officials from the Toronto Police Mounted Unit rushed into the gathering and nearly one horse trampled many individuals, which included an elderly woman with a walker. A demonstrator behind a line of police was repeatedly bashed with an officer's rifle in another heinous incident.

This is disturbing. Is the woman with the walker trampled by Mounted Unit horses alive? Is she in surgery? Has ⁦@SIUOntario⁩ been notified? Do you have any concerns or comment ⁦@OttawaPolice⁩ ⁦@JustinTrudeau⁩ ⁦@fordnation⁩ ⁦@JimWatsonOttawa⁩ - Why? pic.twitter.com/X251vZiIaq — Joe Warmington (@joe_warmington) February 18, 2022

Protesters carried smoke grenades and other fireworks

These protests were initiated as thousands of citizens gathered in Ottawa to voice their strong opposition to vaccination requirements for truck drivers crossing the US-Canada border. In addition to this, on Saturday, police used bullhorns to notify the gathering to disperse or risk arrest, while demonstrators were asked to keep their small children out of the area.

Further, police highlighted that nearly 38 automobiles had been towed. According to authorities, several of those arrested were wearing body armour and carried smoke grenades as well as other fireworks. The deployment of stun grenades and pepper spray have been verified by police. According to police, protesters tossed smoke canisters but no teargas was utilised.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has invoked Canada's Emergencies Act earlier this week, allowing law officials to declare the barricades unlawfully, haul vehicles away, detain the drivers, suspend their licenses, and take other actions. On Thursday, Trudeau and several of his senior ministers took turns telling demonstrators to leave in what appeared to be an attempt by the government to prevent a conflict.

Image: AP