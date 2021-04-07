Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Says Country Facing 'dangerous' Third Wave

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday warned the citizens that the country was going through “unprecedented times exactly as what was seen over the last year” as the COVID-19 cases were on the surge. “Around the world, countries are facing a very serious third wave of this pandemic, and right now so is Canada,” the Candian leader said. Furthermore, he added, “This isn’t the news any of us wanted, but hospitalizations are surging, ICU beds are filling up. Variants are spreading, and even people who had convinced themselves they didn’t need to be concerned are getting sick.”

Delivering press remarks, which included discussion about Canada’s existing Recovery Sickness Benefit. Trudeau voiced concerns about the rising coronavirus cases in Canada’s most populous Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia which are now in the ‘dangerous’ third wave. In the second quarter rollout of the vaccines, Trudeau stated, vials arriving each week are certainly more but the uptick in available shots was not enough to “keep the virus at bay,” he said. Furthermore, he explained that this has prompted new shutdowns and measures in place, the Canadian Prime Minister said at a news conference in Ottawa. “Even if the sun is shining and the weather is getting warmer, COVID-19 isn’t done with us yet,” he said. Trudeau also said that he planned to speak with Ontario Premier Doug Ford as health officials warned about more drastic measures to control variant-driven surges.

ICU admissions 'trending upwards'

Meanwhile, Toronto's medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa, told the presser that it wasn’t the direction where Canada would have wanted to see its numbers go in, local news outlet CP24 reported. De Villa was referring to the 1,268 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus registered in Ontario on Tuesday. In a tweet, Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) said that the province had plunged into the third wave as the cases were steeply rising and the patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) were trending upwards. “Strong adherence to public health measures is urgently needed to prevent overwhelming hospitals,” the association wrote. Meanwhile, in a separate warning, Premier Doug Ford asked Canadians to be “very cautious” and not let the guards down as the third wave was declared.

