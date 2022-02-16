Canadian Truckers Blocking US-Manitoba Border Expected To Leave By Wednesday, Say Police

Demonstrators, who have been blocking a crucial trade hub between US and Manitoba for almost a week, are expected to leave by Wednesday, said Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). Chief Superintendent Rob Hill, Officer in Charge of Criminal Operations for the Manitoba RCMP said in a news release on Tuesday that the police are “confident” that a resolution has been reached and the demonstrators blocking the US-Manitoba border will be leaving “soon”, allowing the full access to the Emerson Port of Entry.

"We are now confident that a resolution has been reached and that demonstrators will soon be leaving the area and that full access to the Emerson port of entry will be restored,” said Hill.

“The Manitoba RCMP is coordinating the departure of the remaining demonstrators and expects that this will be completed by Wednesday, February 16, 2022,” he added.

Important update regarding blockade of #MBHwy75 & #PR243 from Chief Superintendent Rob Hill, Officer in Charge of Criminal Operations for the Manitoba RCMP. #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/egBHXCaavK — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) February 15, 2022

Meanwhile, as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced to invoke the Emergencies Act against truckers, Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson and Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen thanked law enforcement for "respectfully de-escalating this situation without the use of force”. On Tuesday, both Stefanson and Goertzen called on Ottawa to work towards lifting border restrictions such as the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which had initially triggered the cross-border truckers to launch a demonstration.

The statement from Stefanson and Goertzen said that the federal government must “help ease tensions across our nation by clearly communicating a plan and timetable to relax all border measures for the benefit of all Canadians, including the mandate for truckers, and by collaboratively re-engaging with the U.S. President Joe Biden's administration on these overdue goals”.

Thank you to the diligent and hard working members of the @rcmpmb for keeping Manitobans safe.

Please see my full statement here: https://t.co/ScgGOg3qLA — Heather Stefanson (@HStefansonMB) February 15, 2022

As Minister of Justice I would like to thank all those involved in these discussions and who have worked towards a peaceful resolution. https://t.co/CLEWcmTbqz — Hon. Kelvin Goertzen (@MLAGoertzen) February 15, 2022

As tensions in Canada continue, Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly resigned from his post. While truckers protests reach the third week of demonstrators, Sloly said, “It is with a heavy heart I am announcing I have stepped down as Chief of the Ottawa Police Service…It has been a difficult journey, but I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished”.

Trudeau vows to freeze bank accounts of truckers protesting mandate

Trudeau announced an unprecedented step to invoke the Emergencies Act to clamp down the truckers' protest against the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. He has said that the response to anti-mandate protests in Canada would be “time-limited”, “reasonable and proportionate” and would not see the deployment of the military.

According to the BBC, banks would be able to freeze personal accounts of anyone linked with the protests even in the absence of a court order. The latest move by the Canadian government came as hundreds of demonstrators are still present in Ottawa. Earlier on Sunday, the law enforcement managed to clear the crucial US-Canada trade pathway, the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor after the demonstrators barred the road for a week.

In a news conference on Monday, Trudeau said, “This is about keeping Canadians safe, protecting people's jobs”. The Canadian PM also said that the police would be provided “more tools” to either imprison or fine the protesters to protect the critical infrastructure. He also elaborated that the legislation would be applied only temporarily and that too, in a highly specific manner.

(Image: AP)