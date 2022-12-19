Cannes Film Festival Denounces Iran Government Over Actor Taraneh Alidoosti's Arrest

The Cannes Film Festival, known for celebrating the works of talented artists all around the world condemned the Iran administration and demanded the immediate release of Iranian actor Taraneh Alidoosti, on December 19. The International Film Festival put forward their demands on Monday, to release the award-winning actor Taraneh Alidoosti along with other prominent personalities who are arrested by the Iranian administration due to their participation in anti-hijab protests in Iran. The anti-hijab protest that erupted after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini has been raging in the country for the last three months. The brutal crackdown on the protest by the authoritarian Iranian regime has not only led to the detention of several prominent personalities but also led to the death of several civilians who raised their voices against the administration.

On Monday, Cannes Film Festival took to Twitter to raise their voice over the issue. The International Film Festival wrote, “The favorite actress of Ashgar Farhadi, #TaranehAlidoosti was at #Cannes2022 for her role in Saeed Roustayi’s Leila’s Brothers. In solidarity with the peaceful struggle she is carrying out for freedom and women’s rights, the @Festival_Cannes extends their full support to her.” The 38-year-old actor who is known for her performance in the Oscar award-winning movie, “The Salesman” was arrested earlier this week for voicing her discontent with the state’s decision to execute young protestors.

The favourite actress of Ashgar Farhadi, #TaranehAlidoosti was at #Cannes2022 for her role in Saeed Roustayi’s Leila’s Brothers. In solidarity with the peaceful struggle she is carrying out for freedom and women’s rights, the @Festival_Cannes extends their full support to her. pic.twitter.com/redw9UWgn9 — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) December 19, 2022

The influential Iranian actor has been an ardent supporter of the anti-hijab protest

According to The Guardian, Alidoosti had previously posted a picture of herself on Instagram where she was not wearing the hijab and can be seen holding a piece of paper reading, “women, life, freedom”. However, the Iranian actor’s Instagram account is currently suspended. The news of the actor's arrest was shared by Iranian film director Samia Mirshami. It was reported that Alidoosti’s home was searched, although, it is still unknown which Iranian security department has arrested the actor.

The state news agency Tasnim asserted that the reason behind the actor's arrest was that she “decided to publish false and distorted content that incited riots.” Her Instagram which had around eight million followers disappeared from the social media platform after her last post called out International organisations for not addressing the current Iran crisis. The Guardian reported that her last Instagram caption reads, “His name was Mohsen Shekari. Every international organization who is watching this bloodshed and not taking action, is a disgrace to humanity.” The Iran protests which spread like a wildfire all around the country were followed by a violent crackdown by the Iranian government. As of now, the Iranian regime has executed two young Iranians who were involved in the anti-hijab protests.