'Can't Preach Water & Drink Wine': Czech Minister To Quit After Violating COVID Guidelines

The Czech Republic’s newly appointed Health minister will soon be stepping down from his position for violating the regulation he had himself set to curb the spread of coronavirus. As per a report published in Guardian, Roman Plymula, sparked controversy on the night of October 22 after he was photographed maskless, leaving a restaurant in Prague. What angered people more was the fact that his visit came merely two days after he mandated the use of face masks and social distancing in the nation.

Read: Czech Rep: More Restrictions Needed To Curb Virus

'We can't preach water and drink wine'

With over 238,323 cases and 1,971 fatalities, Czechia has one of Europe’s highest per capita infection rates. Soon after the news broke out, country’s Prime Minister Andrej Babiš told him to either leave his post voluntarily or be dismissed and announced that he would be appointing a new health minister to replace him, according to Al Jazeera. In addition, he also sacked deputy head of senior government ANO Jaroslav Faltynek, who apparently met Prymulla at the restaurant.

Read: Czech Hospital Bed Maker Rushes To Meet Government Order

“We can’t preach water and drink wine. I think that the minister should lead by example without further ado,” “For that reason, I’ve asked the minister to resign. If he doesn’t, I’ll dismiss him. I’ve asked Mr Faltýnek to resign as first vice-president of the Ano movement. I’m very sorry, he apologised to everyone for that.” Babiš said at a press conference.

However, Plymula, speaking at another press conference denied stepping down. Claiming that he had not met anyone, he said he did not violate any rules. As per the Guardian, an “administrative proceedings” have been launched against him as well as the restaurant.

Read: Czech Health Minister Breaks Virus Rules, Asked To Resign

Read: Small Town Hospitals In Czech Republic On Verge Of Collapse

Earlier this week, Prymula had told the lower house of Parliament that the number of people in hospital could reach 11-thousand by November 11, almost full capacity, and some 1-and-a-half to 3-thousand patients may need intensive care. Affirming government's efforts, he had said the government had been acquiring ventilators for the hospitals.