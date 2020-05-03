'Captain Moore Is An Inspiration To Us All, And A Symbol Of Solidarity' Says WHO

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Sunday paid tribute to the war veteran and national hero of UK Captain Tom Moore for raising over £31 million in support of the National Health services to fight against the COVID-19 on his 100th birthday. Guterres was seen in a conversation with Captain Tom over a video call.

Taking to Twitter the World Health Organisation said: "Captain Moore is an inspiration to us all, and a symbol of solidarity in the midst of the pandemic."

READ | Captain Tom Moore's NHS appeal tops £32m on 100th birthday, special wishes from Queen & PM

"Captain Moore is an inspiration to us all, and a symbol of solidarity in the midst of the pandemic."



-- @antonioguterres paying tribute to @captaintommoore, who has raised over £31 million in support of @NHSuk's #COVID19 response. pic.twitter.com/kYz6afqqky — United Nations (@UN) May 3, 2020

READ | UN Chief Antonio Guterres issues first response as Donald Trump stops US funding to WHO

Captain Tom celebrated his 100th birthday on Thursday, April 30. The World War II veteran raised the money by walking laps in his garden and was promoted to 'honorary colonel' on the eve of his birthday. To mark his big day an RAF flypast was organised by the Defence Ministry. The Queen and the Prime Minister personally wished Captain Tom and his fans all across, send him greeting cards which are estimated to be140,000 laid in the sports hall of a local school.

READ | A referendum election in November? Trump allies see risks

READ | Donald Trump tells Joe Biden to 'just go out and fight' sexual assault allegations