Carbon Dioxide Emissions Expected To Reach Record High In 2019

While the scientists and climate activists are raising awareness regarding the climate emergency, a new report has revealed that carbon dioxide emissions are expected to reach another record high this year. The researchers are still warning that more drastic reductions are required in order to avert the climate changes as in 2019, the world will release nearly 37 billion tons of the greenhouse gas which is eventually driven by the demand for oil and natural gas.

According to an annual report by the Global Carbon Project, the total carbon dioxide emissions combining all the human activities like agriculture and land use will likely to reach nearly 43.1 billion tons. However, the only positive news with respect to climate change, according to the report is that the authors expect a substantial slowdown in worldwide fossil fuels emissions in 2019.

Slow down in fossil fuel emissions

Emissions from coal, oil, and natural gas which expanded nearly two per cent in 2018 are predicted to reach nearly 0.6 per cent this year. This slowdown is reportedly being contributed to the declines in coal use in the United States and the greater part of Europe along with lower-than-expected growth from other main consumers of coal this year. Above the previous decline levels, the Global Project's executive director, Pep Canadell said that the organisation is estimating nearly a decline of ten per cent for the US. However, according to another report, there was an increase of 43 per cent in the warming effect on the climate of long-lived greenhouse gases.

Atmospheric methane also reached a new high of about 1869 parts per billion (ppb) in 2018 and is now 259 per cent of the pre-industrial level. Nitrous oxide that is emitted into the atmosphere from both natural and anthropogenic sources also increased above its ten-year average. Researchers say that in 2018 concentrations of CO2 reached 407.8 parts per million (ppm), up from 405.5 ppm a year previously. The report says last year's increase in emissions was bigger than the previous 12 months.

