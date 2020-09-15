Carlos Ghosn's Former Aide Greg Kelly Pleads Not Guilty In Trial At Tokyo Court

Former Nissan Co. director Greg Kelly, on September 15, pleaded not guilty to allegations of financial misconduct, during the first hearing of his trial at the Tokyo District Court. According to The Japan Times, Kelly, who is a former aide to ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn, had been indicted for conspiring to hide nearly 9.1 billion yen worth of payments in compensation and retirement benefits over eight years through March 2018. If Kelly gets convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

While Ghosn is at large an international fugitive, after jumping bail and fleeing Japan for Lebanon, Kelly, who is an American citizen, is the only person facing trial. At the hearing, the former director of Nissan stressed that he had not violated any Japanese laws. He reportedly said that he had offered advice to Ghosn following consultations with Nissan’s in-house lawyers and independent attorneys. He added that his suggestions were in line with Japan’s financial laws.

While stressing that he did not break the law, Kelly said that he was hopeful that the evidence to be presented in the trial would prove his innocence. As per reports, the trial is expected to last around 10 months and it will mainly centre around the question of whether Kelly and Nissan between 2010 and 2018 illegally concealed payments of around 9.2 billion yen promised to Ghosn on retirement. The former Nissan chief, on the other hand, has reportedly claimed that he was a victim of a coup at the automaker.

Kelly praises Ghosn’s leadership

The Japanese media outlet reported that Kelly has been accused of having made suggestions regarding how to avoid listing the full remuneration in financial reports. The methods include deferring payment until Ghosn’s retirement, in order to record the balance as compensation in an advisory role instead. The former director was arrested back in 2018, the same day as Ghosn. He was, however, released on bail and since he has been prohibited from leaving the country pending the ruling in his case.

During the hearing, the US citizen not only praised Ghosn’s leadership but also called him an ‘extraordinary executive’. Kelly reportedly said that the former CEO rescued the company from the brink of bankruptcy and proved experts, who believed that Ghosn would fail, wrong. Kelly went on to even stress that Nissan became highly profitable under the ‘charismatic CEO’s’ reign.

(Image: AP)

