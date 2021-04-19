Cat Caught Smuggling Drugs Inside Panama Prison, Triggers Probe

Law Enforcement authorities in Panama intercepted a white cat that was being used to smuggle drugs inside the Nueva Esperanza jail. Located in the Caribbean Province of Colon the prison houses over 1,700 detainees, as reported by Daily Mail. On Friday, jail officials found the fluffy white feline hovering just outside the jail.

Speaking at a press briefing, Andres Gutierrez, head of the Panama Penitentiary System, stated that the officials first stopped the cat outside the prison. Upon further looking, they found a white coloured cloth tied to its neck. When they unwrapped the cloth, they found wrapped packages of white powder, leaves and "vegetable matter.”

'White Powder' seized

Meanwhile, another official added that the “white powder” was likely cocaine, crack and marijuana. The case has now triggered a full-fledged probe into the use of animals to smuggle substance inside the prison. Pictures of the captured cat were posted on Twitter by the Police of Panama. Alongside, they revealed that it has been given to the Adopt for Love and Animal Defenders Foundation.

Drugs and their smugglers are ubiquitous in Central America, a land that is still reigned by gang lords. According to reports, the major drug trafficking organisations remain centred in Mexico and Columbia and said to generate a total of $18 to $39bn in wholesale drug proceeds per year. Late last year, Mexico's former Defence Minister was charged with drug trafficking and money laundering while holding public office. General Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda, who served from 2012 to 2018, was arrested in Los Angeles. As per BBC, he is scheduled to be produced before the court in California on October 17.

As per reports, Zepeda has been held on four charges which include conspiracy to the distribution of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana in the United States. Prosecutors have alleged that in exchange for bribe payments, the Former Mexican Defence Minister permitted the H-2 Cartel - a cartel that routinely engaged in wholesale violence, including torture and murder - to operate with impunity in Mexico. If convicted he could face a jail term of a decade or more. As of now, the prosecutors have argued to keep Zepeda in custody stressing that he poses a risk of flight.

