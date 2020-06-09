Cathay Pacific Announces $5 Billion Government-led Bailout Plan

Hong Kong's flagship carrier, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd has reportedly unveiled a HK$39 billion ($5 billion) bailout package as the airline battles severe economic downturn due to the coronavirus pandemic. As several airlines over the world faced huge losses, the Hong Kong carrier has also witnessed a record low in its profit leaving most of its fleet grounded. According to the reports, the airline somehow managed to escape from the violent month-long protests in Hong Kong which witnessed a severe plunge in passengers.

Going through such a situation, Cathay reportedly announced a proposal on June 9 to inject liquidity and keep it afloat with the support of Hong Kong's government. Cathay reportedly said that it has gone through other available options and believes that a liquidity injection would be sufficient enough to escape from the current crisis. It added that the new capital would come from the new shares issued to Aviation 2020 as well as a HK$7.8 billion loan from the government. Cathay also said that it is planning to incorporate the next round of pay cut and a second voluntary unpaid leave initiative for employees. Cathay has reportedly faced losses upto $580 million in the first quarter of the year.

Earlier the airline warned that it faces a “substantial loss” in the first half of this year due to the coronavirus outbreak after last year’s profit fell amid anti-government protests. The Chinese territory's main airline reportedly canceled 90% of its flight capacity to the mainland at the start of February after Beijing told the public to avoid travel as part of efforts to contain the outbreak centered on the city of Wuhan.

