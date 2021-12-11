Catherine Russell, The Senior White House Official, Appointed As Next UNICEF Chief

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Friday announced that Catherine Russell of the US is set to become the upcoming Executive Director of the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF). The head of the White House Office of Presidential Personnel, Russell will succeed Henrietta Fore, who has expressed her joy at the prospect of handing the post "to someone with her knowledge, experience, and deep care for children and women," as per the UN.

UNICEF welcomes the announcement today that Catherine M. Russell will succeed Henrietta H. Fore as UNICEF Executive Director. https://t.co/6nIxDQ2zC0 — UNICEF (@UNICEF) December 10, 2021

Announcing the appointment of Russel, the UN chief said in a statement that she would bring "to the role decades of experience in developing innovative policy that empowers underserved communities around the world." He went on to say that she would provide high-impact initiatives which will protect women and girls, even in humanitarian crises. She would build, elevate as well as manage diverse workforces and further mobilising resources and political backing for a wider series of aspects he added.

'She has the full support': UNICEF Executive Board President on Russell

After meetings with UNICEF's executive board, the appointment of Russell was also declared by UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric. Furthermore, Catherine Russell was also warmly welcomed by President of the UNICEF Executive Board Rytis Paulauskas for her new position and assured her full support of board to perform her essential leadership role. In addition to this, the outgoing UNICEF chief, Henrietta Fore was also thanked by the Secretary-General for her engagement and committed service to the organization.

Fore resigned in July to spend her whole time with her husband, who is suffering from a major health problem, the UN informed. Guterres has even praised Fore for her amazing leadership of UNICEF, particularly UNICEF's essential involvement in the global response to the COVID-19 outbreak and in reinventing education. The UN chief also stated UNICEF has now a greater array of public and private sector collaborations and a stronger focus on attaining the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as a consequence of her direction.

While talking about her resignation, Fore highlighted that her choice to leave was a tough decision and hailed her time as Executive Director as "a tremendous honour." Further, expressing her complete support for Russell's appointment, she added that under Russell’s leadership, UNICEF and the world’s children will be in good hands. In addition to this, Catherine Russell will start her new job early next year and will be UNICEF's eighth Executive Director as well as the organisation's fourth female leader in its 75-year existence.

(Image: AP)