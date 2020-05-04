US Border Officials Share Shocking Photos Of Fake IDs Being Snuck In Through Global Cargo

United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers working at the Dallas Forth Worth (DFW) Port have seized around 2,000 fake driver’s licenses over the last 18 months that were delivered via international shipping services to the Dallas area. Meanwhile, in the last six months, nearly 900 fake IDs have been seized that were hidden within the contents of packages arriving through international cargo.

According to reports, the officials, depending on the circumstances surrounding the seizure, have contacted the recipients to make them aware of the dangers involved with the criminal element.

CBP officers at @DFWAirport continue to intercept counterfeit driver's licenses hidden within packages arriving via international cargo. Officers have seized ~2,000 fake IDs in the past 18 months. Via @CBPCentralTX: https://t.co/x6NUaISUxY pic.twitter.com/1ovOABBEot — CBP (@CBP) May 4, 2020

According to CBP Port director, the officials have teamed up with the local law enforcement as well as with the local universities to create awareness about the potential dangers of sharing their Personal Identification Information (PII) online for the benefit of a fake ID. Further, the CBP enforces laws and regulations on behalf of over 40 separate federal agencies.

Read: Concerned over losing jobs, US visa holders in India urge govt to resume foreign travel

US announces Visa Relaxation

Meanwhile, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on Friday has given a grace period of 60 days to H-1B visa holders and Green Card applicants, who have been served notices for submission of various documents. This decision came in view of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Read: China issues Covid diktat for visitors from Russia; mandates pre-flight nucleic acid test

According to the USCIS, a 60-day grace period for responding to its requests will include requests for evidence; continuations to request evidence (N-14); notices of intent to deny; notices of intent to revoke; notices of intent to rescind and notices of intent to terminate regional investment centers; and filing date requirements for Form I-290B, Notice of Appeal or Motion.

In a statement, it said, "USCIS will consider a response to the above requests and notices received within 60 calendar days after the response due date set in the request or notice before taking action. USCIS is adopting several measures to protect our workforce and community and to minimize the immigration consequences for those seeking immigration benefits during this time."

Read: 'Intelligence has reported to me that I was correct': US President Trump on Covid handling

Read: Pompeo says, 'Enormous evidence' COVID originated in lab'; contradicts himself later