COVID-19: CDC To Release An Alert Warning Doctors To Look Out For New Syndrome In Kids

While the deadly coronavirus has infected more than 4.3 million people globally, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is reportedly urging doctors to look out for a dangerous inflammatory syndrome in children that may be linked to the virus. According to an international media report, a CDC spokesperson said that the federal agency is preparing to release an alert warning for doctors as the new syndrome, the paediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome, is potentially associated with COVID-19.

The syndrome is reportedly marked by a persistent fever, inflammation, poor function in one or more organs, and other symptoms similar to shock. While speaking to the media outlet, the CDC spokesperson said that the agency was preparing an alert to go out on the Health Alert Network (HAN) to thousands of physicians and other clinicians around the country as an informal panel of paediatricians organised by Boston Children’s Hospital reported it to be associated with the deadly coronavirus.

The spokesperson reportedly said that CDC will provide a working case definition of what cases look like. He added that the doctors will be asked to report cases to state and local health departments so that the federal agency can try to learn about the syndrome. Furthermore, the spokesperson also said that the CDC is also working with the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists to get the definition of the syndrome so that it could be released in the coming week.

NY reported 100 possible cases

Meanwhile, New York governor, Andrew Cuomo, reportedly said that the state has reported 100 possible cases and already lost three children, including a 5-year-old boy, 7-year-old boy and an 18-year-old girl. Mayor Bill de Blasio also reported that New York City has 52 cases with an additional 10 cases pending.

According to a media report, last week, the informal panel called that International PICU-COVID-19 Collaboration also released a consensus statement defining the condition. Dr Mary Beth Son reportedly also said that in several cases, children present with shock also had some features of Kawasaki disease. She further informed that some were even present with signs of a cytokine storm. In some geographic areas, there has also been an uptick in Kawasaki disease cases in children who don’t have a shock, Dr Mary said.

