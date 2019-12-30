Cello Teacher Gives Befitting Reply To Student's Mother For Her Racist Remark

A cello teacher has recently won the internet over with her witty reply to the parent of her pupil. Ms. Asif, took to Twitter shared an incident where the mother of one of her pupils tried to pass a racist remark by saying that her kid leaves the teacher’s house with an "ethnic stench". The teacher had a befitting reply to the parent.

The racist mail

Asif shared the letter in a tweet that she received from the parent over email. She called the mother "subtly racist". In the email, the mother has started by thanking the teacher for helping her kid. However, she later mentioned that the kid’s clothes have an ‘ethnic stench’ and she doesn’t want her kid ‘to be smelling Indian in public’. Here take a look.

White people are so subtly racist, this is an email I just received from a student’s mother. pic.twitter.com/iJdh7l3ISk — 𝔠𝔥𝔦𝔠𝔞❣️ (@sxinxm_) December 28, 2019

Teacher's befitting reply

To this, Asif replied over email that she happens to ethnic. And if she feels that it a problem then she might find a white cello teacher. She demanded respect from both parents and pupil in return for her teachings. Moreover, she wrote that the reason why the kid has been smelling ethnic is that he complained of being underfed so that he lost weight while he was just 9 years old. Asif sometimes fed him during the classes. Here is the reply.

my reply for those who are wondering pic.twitter.com/v7vsuDBQLH — 𝔠𝔥𝔦𝔠𝔞❣️ (@sxinxm_) December 28, 2019

Asif's tweets go viral

Asif'tweets have won the internet. With more than ver 64.6K retweets and 285.8K likes, the cello teacher has reached thousands. Netizens have lauded the teacher for her measured reply and pointed out the racism by the mother.

"mindless" is exactly what her email is - nothing subtle about her racism. — Maury Rempel (@mauryrempel) December 28, 2019

how did anyone even think that that was remotely acceptable to think/say/EMAIL to another human — saffron geena tomlinson (@saffron_geena) December 28, 2019

Applaud your response, reaching out to social services is vital. Some excellent home truths delivered to her also, I hope she feels dreadful for the racism, ashamed of her negligence and embarrassed at being called out on both points. I hope you get a somewhat satisfying reply. — Dannielle (@DLHarpz) December 28, 2019

