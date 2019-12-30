The Debate
Cello Teacher Gives Befitting Reply To Student's Mother For Her Racist Remark

Rest of the World News

A Cello teacher gave a befitting reply to her student 's mother for her racist remark. Ms Asif was told that her pupil Antonio had "ethnic stench" after class.

Written By Tanima Ray | Mumbai | Updated On:
Cello

A cello teacher has recently won the internet over with her witty reply to the parent of her pupil. Ms. Asif, took to Twitter shared an incident where the mother of one of her pupils tried to pass a racist remark by saying that her kid leaves the teacher’s house with an "ethnic stench". The teacher had a befitting reply to the parent.

The racist mail

Asif shared the letter in a tweet that she received from the parent over email. She called the mother "subtly racist". In the email, the mother has started by thanking the teacher for helping her kid. However, she later mentioned that the kid’s clothes have an ‘ethnic stench’ and she doesn’t want her kid ‘to be smelling Indian in public’. Here take a look.

Teacher's befitting reply

To this, Asif replied over email that she happens to ethnic. And if she feels that it a problem then she might find a white cello teacher. She demanded respect from both parents and pupil in return for her teachings. Moreover, she wrote that the reason why the kid has been smelling ethnic is that he complained of being underfed so that he lost weight while he was just 9 years old. Asif sometimes fed him during the classes. Here is the reply.

Asif's tweets go viral

Asif'tweets have won the internet. With more than ver 64.6K retweets and 285.8K likes, the cello teacher has reached thousands. Netizens have lauded the teacher for her measured reply and pointed out the racism by the mother. 

Published:
