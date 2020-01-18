Cells Defend Themselves From Stress By Cohesion; Studies Show

In a recent scientific experiment, researchers have been able to show how cell to cell contacts are necessary for the survival of human cells under protein-damaging conditions and stress. Led by Lea Sistonen, Professor in Cell and Molecular Biology at Abo Akademi University, the study was published in the Cell Reports journal. Sistonen also stated that the findings suggest that impaired cell adhesion may sensitize cancer cells to drugs that damage cell proteins and cause stress.

The research project focused on heat shock factor 2 (HSF2), a specialized gene-regulating protein, and its impact on cells' capacity to survive protein-damaging stress which is usually caused by high temperatures, virus infections and certain anti-cancer medications.

The findings were obtained by seeing the response of cancer cells to some commonly used anti-cancer medicines. Cancer cells with compromised adhesion interactions in drug treatment were slightly less active than those with stable adhesion to the cells.

"Cell-to-cell contacts are essential for normal tissue functioning and mechanisms. Cancer cells are known to utilize these contacts to form aggressive tumours and metastases. Our results show, indeed, that cancer cells become more vulnerable to drug treatment when their cell contacts are weakened", said Sistonen.

Immune cells repair the brain and spinal cord while sleeping

Immune cells called microglia are primarily active while sleeping, as suggested by the study's lead author Ania Majewska, Professor at the University of Rochester in the US. Microglia play an important role in reorganizing the connections between nerve cells, fighting infections and repairing the damage. They also serve as the brain's first responders, patrolling the brain and spinal cord and springing into action to stump out infections or remove the debris from dead cell tissue.

On the official page of the Univerity, Professor Majewska said, “This research shows that the signals in our brain that modulate the sleep and awake state also act as a switch that turns the immune system off and on. It has largely been assumed that the dynamic movement of microglial processes is not sensitive to the behavioural state of the animal”

