Last Updated:

Cemetery Hires Sheep To Eat Overgrown Vegetation, Preserve Delicate Headstones In Ireland

Fianna Fail Councillor Audrey Buckley has hired a flock of sheep to work on a makeover of an old Cork cemetery by eating overgrown vegetation.

Written By
Ajeet Kumar
Sheep

Image Credit: Unsplash


In a strange experiment, Fianna Fail Councillor Audrey Buckley has hired a flock of sheep to work on a makeover of an old Cork cemetery by eating overgrown vegetation. While explaining his working style, he said that the sheep eat a large amount of vegetation that further helps the Councillor and his team to unearth the graveyard "that haven't been seen forever".
Surprisingly, the sheep have uncovered the grave marker of a two-year-old girl who died on 7 October 1872.

Fianna Fail councillor hires sheep to clean overgrown vegetation at cemetery

According to the inscription reported by RTE News, the girl whose name was Maria Kate Russel, had died when she was two years, five months and 15 days old. The information on the stone head also suggests that she was survived by her father Crp George Russel, Royal Engineers, Camden Fort Meagher, who was present at the time of her funeral. "The sheep fed around it and we cleaned it off. Cork County Council Heritage administration had not seen anything like them before," said the councillor.

Family members of little girl surprised to know about the 'history of 1872'  

By grasping the information inscribed on the stone head, the councillor contacted the grand-nephew of the girl who had died in 1872. "When we informed the family members of the girl, they were surprised to know something they were literally unaware of. Since then, they have been trying to land in Ireland from the UK, but the ongoing covid pandemic has crushed all their plans," said the councillor and added the family members have offered gratitude to the team members involved in the discovery of the mysterious graveyard. According to the reports, the sheep also uncovered a grave that the councillor believes holds the bodies of a family of four.

(Image Credit: Unsplash)

READ | Seagull hits US teen's face on SpringShot roller coaster ride in viral video
READ | YouTuber cooks giant ostrich egg in Norway’s forest, video goes viral
READ | Himachal landslide: Jaipur doctor's shared photos moments before her death go viral
READ | Little boy gets grumpy for not getting a burger; Internet is in love with the viral video
READ | US Woman discovers 17 snakes crawling under her bed, watch the viral pictures
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND