Central, South Asian Leaders To Discuss Afghanistan Issues In Uzbekistan: UN Special Rep

Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Central Asia Natalia Gherman on Thursday stated that the Central and South Asian country leaders have concerns about the armed rebellion and large-scale violence spewed by the Taliban in Afghanistan. In an interview with the ANI in Tashkent, Gherman said that the Central and South Asia leaders are expected to bring the discussions related to the Afghan military situation to the table.

"I believe that conference that is taking place tomorrow in Tashkent and the connectivity between central and south Asia is the best answer to your question," Natalia Gherman told the news agency. “Central and South Asia leaders in Tashkent are the best answer to Afghanistan,” she stressed, adding that there were increased tensions as the conflict between the Taliban and Afghan government forces refused to simmer down.

Calling the situation “grave,” the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Central Asia stated that the delegates will attend the Central-South Asia Conference in Tashkent, wherein, they will discuss ways to approach the political upheaval within the country.

"You would see the level of representation from central Asian leaders and from South Asian region which is very evident and speaks for itself,” said Gherman. She continued, “A number of Prime Ministers, Presidents, Foreign Ministers, and other dignitaries and representatives of some international organizations will attend the event. They will share the analysis, common action, and recommendations.”

EAM Dr S Jaishankar to attend meeting

The high-level meeting hosted by Uzbekistan will be attended by Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani, India's Foreign Minister Dr. S Jaishankar, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, and delegates from 40 other countries on July 16. The delegation will discuss issues related to connectivity, regional security challenges, and other opportunities. UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Central Asia on the conflict in Afghanistan is closely monitoring the situation in Afghanistan, Gherman further revealed in the interview, adding that the Tashkent Conference will yield some “positive results.” Afghan President in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, and EAM Jaishankar on Thursday held a telephonic conversation wherein Jaishankar took note of the military situation in Afghanistan and reiterated India's support for peace, stability, and overall development of the region.

"I think a joint effort is the best answer of joint responsibility but also solidarity with what is going on the nowadays broader region. This international multilateral cooperation really works here in Central-South Asia. So conference we are all looking forward to that important event -- most importantly to the results and the Tashkent declaration," UN Secretary-General for Central Asia Gherman said.