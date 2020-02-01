Elon Musk Releases EDM Track 'Don't Doubt Ur Vibe' On SoundCloud

CEO of Tesla and founder of SpaceX recently announced on Twitter that he released a new song called Don't Doubt ur Vibe. The song released by Elon Musk belongs to the genre of Electronic Dance Music (EDM). Late Thursday night Musk tweeted that he wrote the lyrics and performed the vocals himself.

Song available on Spotify now

Musk added on Twitter that the track was officially being released by Emo G Records and the 4-minute song features pulsating electronic sounds overlaid with his vocals on its website. Musk also shared pictures of himself in the studio as he was working on the sing. The song is now available on Spotify and sound cloud as well.

Don’t Doubt ur Vibe now on Spotifyhttps://t.co/yyLgnF4d7q — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 1, 2020

I wrote the lyrics & performed the vocals!! — E “D” M (@elonmusk) January 31, 2020

Be … cause … it’s … you — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2020

Don’t Doubt ur Vibehttps://t.co/5FJNJXUxW0 — E “D” M (@elonmusk) January 31, 2020

😅 this song is hard — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2020

Just wrote a song called “Don’t doubt yer vibe” — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 30, 2020

Releasing soon on Emo G Records! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2020

Musk also shared a meme featuring a movie scene from Joker and wherein Musk compared his new song to the song Toss A Coin to Your Witcher from the hit Netflix show The Witcher.

Elon Musk is an engineer and technology entrepreneur. Musk resides in the United States but is a citizen of Canada and South Africa as well. Musk is the founder/ CEO and chief engineer at SpaceX as well as being CEO of carmaker Tesla. In 2019, Musk was named as one of the most innovative leaders of that year by an international magazine.

