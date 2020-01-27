The Debate
Champion Rally Driver Escapes Death As Car Flips Off A Snowy Mountain

Rest of the World News

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows the onlookers are astounded as champion rally driver's car flipped up a snow-covered mountain in Monte Carlo.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Champion rally

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows a champion rally driver's car flipping off a snow-covered mountain in Monte Carlo at 185 kmph on January 24. The incident has shocked many bystanders. The rally driver, Ott Tanak escaped the horrific crash that was captured on camera. Tanak was driving through the Alps in France when his car hit a bump resulting it to fly into the air sideways. Tanak and his co-driver Martin Jarveoja were able to hop out of the wrecked car without any help, as per reports. 

READ: Formula One Organises Auction To Raise Money For Bushfire Relief

Drivers praise the safety gears

They were immediately taken to the hospital for further examination. Tanak and Jarveoja praised the safety gears of the vehicle for saving their lives. Tanak tweeted after the crash, "It wasn’t the start of the season that we were looking for, but fortunately we are both okay thanks to the safety equipment. We will fight back soon!" The video has managed to garner 17.2k likes with 469K views. Tanak is out of the Monte Carlo Rally after surviving the crash. Netizens across the globe were happy to hear that the drivers are safe and praised the people involved in making the safety equipment.

READ: Formula One: Ferrari Fined 50,000 Euros For Fuel Irregularity On Charles Leclerc's Car

READ: Lewis Hamilton Finishes Formula One Season With Abu Dhabi Victory

READ: Formula One: Senna, Rush, Williams And Other Top Movies Made On This Sport

 

Published:
COMMENT
