Champion Rally Driver Escapes Death As Car Flips Off A Snowy Mountain

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows a champion rally driver's car flipping off a snow-covered mountain in Monte Carlo at 185 kmph on January 24. The incident has shocked many bystanders. The rally driver, Ott Tanak escaped the horrific crash that was captured on camera. Tanak was driving through the Alps in France when his car hit a bump resulting it to fly into the air sideways. Tanak and his co-driver Martin Jarveoja were able to hop out of the wrecked car without any help, as per reports.

Here’s what happened this morning. 🤕 But we are recovering well and will be fit soon. 💪#WRC #RallyeMonteCarlo pic.twitter.com/tgDIX8IMzJ — Ott Tänak (@OttTanak) January 24, 2020

Drivers praise the safety gears

They were immediately taken to the hospital for further examination. Tanak and Jarveoja praised the safety gears of the vehicle for saving their lives. Tanak tweeted after the crash, "It wasn’t the start of the season that we were looking for, but fortunately we are both okay thanks to the safety equipment. We will fight back soon!" The video has managed to garner 17.2k likes with 469K views. Tanak is out of the Monte Carlo Rally after surviving the crash. Netizens across the globe were happy to hear that the drivers are safe and praised the people involved in making the safety equipment.

It wasn’t the start of the season that we were looking for, but fortunately we are both okey thanks to the safety equipment.



We will fight back soon! 👊 pic.twitter.com/n5iGj9uKsy — Ott Tänak (@OttTanak) January 24, 2020

Good to hear you are OK! — Antti // It Gets Faster Now! (@AnttiL_WRC) January 24, 2020

Safety first; get well soon Chaps. We miss you already Big Time 🥰😎😉. — Andrea____G (@Andrea____G) January 24, 2020

Really scary stuff. Glad you’re both ok. Everyone involved in the safety equipment in that car deserves a trophy — Nir Kahn (@Nir_Kahn) January 24, 2020

Crazy fly off the road, super glad you’r ok! 👌🏻👌🏻 — Jesús Calderón (@Hardenaw) January 24, 2020

