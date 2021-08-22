Chaos Ensues At Kabul Airport As Helpless Afghans Flee Taliban; Another Video Emerges

As Taliban spokesperson Mahommed Naeem blamed the deaths of Afghan citizens at Kabul Airport on the US, the airport witnessed massive chaos on Sunday. A tweet uploaded by a user Muslim Shirzad captured wild scenes outside the premises of the Hamid Karzai International Airport where people flocked around what resembled a sewage drain by the airport's inner compound. The video in the tweet showed helpless people including women and children who were being harassed by military forces.

Another one from Kabul international airport pic.twitter.com/2ZxI006KVs — Muslim Shirzad (@MuslimShirzad) August 22, 2021

Chaos at Kabul Airport

The gut-wrenching images and videos of the Afghans struggling to get out of the country at the Kabul airport have continued to shock the world. A recent development showed the airport's premises in utter panic and pandemonium. Earlier, the United States Department of Defence had addressed the situation at Kabul airport, stating that security threats delayed the progress of evacuation. People were seen scrambling to get on flights out of the country, worrying that they had only a few days left to leave the war-torn nation. The Pentagon further maintained that around 3,800 civilians have been already evacuated from Afghanistan over the past day. The flights left the nation amid widespread logistical challenges as well as backlogs at waystations in the Middle East and Europe.

War-like situation builds in Afghanistan

Earlier on Sunday, the Taliban gave an ultimatum of mere four hours to the Ahmad Massoud-led anti-Taliban National Resistance Front of Afghanistan in Panjshir. A member of the terrorist group moving towards Panjshir, said, "If they surrender, everything will be fine. Otherwise, we will punish." However, the resistant group has made it clear that it is not going to cow down in front of the Taliban. They conducted a rally with Afghanistan flags on Sunday, in which it called on the Afghan people to stand up and fight against the brutality of the terrorist group. Sources also claimed that the video of the Taliban moving towards Panjshir was nothing but a facade to confuse the Afghans. Sources further added that the Taliban were moving towards the Baghlan province where a fight was going on between the two groups.

