Chaos Erupts On Southwest Flight As Cabin Fills With Smoke After Engine Catches Fire

The passengers on Southwest Airlines flight en route to Florida witnessed a terrifying experience after a bird struck one of the plane's engines, causing the cabin to fill with smoke. The flight was forced to make an emergency landing after an engine caught fire soon after takeoff on Sunday. The passengers were panting after the cabin got filled with smoke, oxygen masks were lowered, and parents attempted to help their children.

"Southwest flight #3923 departing Havana, Cuba, for Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Sunday morning reportedly experienced bird strikes to an engine and the aircraft's nose shortly after takeoff," said the spokeswoman for Southwest Airlines in a statement. "We commend the swift, professional actions of our pilots and flight attendants in responding to this event. We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience and have reached out to address their needs and offer support," the spokeswoman added.

Southwest flight filled with smoke after an engine caught fire

#Southwest Boeing 737 MAX 8 (N8792Q) flight #WN3923 from #Havana to #FortLauderdale experienced a bird strike to an engine and the aircraft's nose shortly after takeoff, the aircraft safely returned back at Havana Jose Marti int'l Airport.#cuba #Boeing #737MAX #SouthwestAir pic.twitter.com/hdz2AfXjRO — FlightMode (@FlightModeblog) March 6, 2023

Rodriguez said that passengers were given safety precautions like masks, but they were not of much use. "People started taking matters into their own hands and, by force, were punching the roof to eject the masks," Rodriguez told NBC6. "And people had bloody knuckles and all because they were punching the roof. There were little kids on the plane and elderly women," he added.

However, no injury was reported. The flight carried a total of 147 passengers and a crew of six members. Everyone on the plane came out safely at Marti Airport. The captain received applause from travellers after the plane landed. Southwest Airlines said the company would "review the aircraft to assess the damage but do not have additional details to share at this time" when asked about the reported engine failure.

(Image: Unsplash/Representative)