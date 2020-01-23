Cheese Slice Used As Bookmark In Library Breaks Internet, University Responds

A bizarre incident has taken the internet by storm which highlights cheese slice used as a bookmark in the library. The University of Liverpool Library once again sparked controversy when they shared an image of an old, oily slice of American cheese used as a bookmark. They posted a photo on Twitter captioning, "This is not a bookmark". They further revealed on Twitter that the library authorities were in touch with the pest control team in a complaint that lately there have been too many mice in the library.

This is not a bookmark. pic.twitter.com/oy7tqM3aJv — Uni of Liverpool Library (@LivUniLibrary) January 21, 2020

Me talking to the pest control man - "No mate I've no idea why we have mice in the library"

*Picks up a book and actual cheese falls out of it* — Uni of Liverpool Library (@LivUniLibrary) January 21, 2020

While we are surprised by the 100k likes, we know we can always rely on #LibraryTwitter for some cheesy puns. We will pick the best pun and post the cheese slice to the winner! — Uni of Liverpool Library (@LivUniLibrary) January 22, 2020

Libraries flooded the comment section

They stated that it was clear when a slice of cheese fell out of a book. The university took up the situation with a cheesy pun saying, "While we are surprised by the 100k likes, we know we can always rely on #LibraryTwitter for some cheesy puns. We will pick the best pun and post the cheese slice to the winner!" Within no time, other libraries along with the netizens flooded the comments section to share the experiences of many bookmarks they have found over the years.

same energy pic.twitter.com/p4usAsBs8S — UC Berkeley Library (@UCBerkeleyLib) January 21, 2020

I once worked in a public library where a customer had used a rasher of crispy bacon as the bookmark! — SFHT Library (@SFHTLibrary) January 21, 2020

I've found onion skins! 🙋‍♀️ — silvia (@silviaro7) January 21, 2020

