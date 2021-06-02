Chemical-laden MVX Press Pearl Sinks To Bottom; ICG Ships On Standby, Assessment Underway

In a coordinated operation, the Indian Coast Guard along with the Sri Lankan navy successfully doused the massive fire at the Singapore-flagged MV X Press Pearl and sank the cargo ship on Wednesday. The massive fire at the cargo ship was perceived as the worst marine ecological disaster in the history of ecological disasters in the country.

“Under operation Sagar Aaraksha 2, chemical-laden container ship MV X Press Pearl sank and touched bottom. Part Superstructure and forward portion of the ship is visible. Three ICG Ships including PCV Samudra Prahari remain on standby in PR configuration for a response. Assessment by salvors in progress,” the Indian Coast Guard said in a tweet.

The cargo vessel MV X Press Pearl was carrying a consignment of chemicals and raw materials for cosmetics from Hazira in Gujarat to Colombo Port on May 20 when it caught fire some 9.5 nautical miles away from the port of Colombo.

Apart from the 325 metric tonnes of fuel in its tanks, the vessel was loaded with 1,486 containers carrying about 25 tonnes of hazardous nitric acid. A total of 25 crew members of the ship who were of Indian, Chinese, Filipino, and Russian origin were rescued on Tuesday and safely brought ashore.

"ICG formations at Kochi, Chennai and Tuticorin remain on standby for immediate assistance. Indian Coast Guard is maintaining continuous liaison with Sri Lankan Navy, Coast Guard, Marine Environment Protection Authority and other authorities," Ministry of Defence had said.

India's assistance in the fire fighting mission

According to the ICG, the joint firefighting efforts have yielded positive results with the fire being moderately reduced and the two countries continue to douse the flames. Authorities say the fire was under control and the possibility of the ship's sinking was less. The Sri Lankan Air Force dropped fire dousing materials to pacify the fire.

On May 25, India responded to the SOS of the Sri Lanka Navy and deployed ICG Vaibhav, ICG Dornier and Tug Water Lilly for fighting the fire in tandem with the Sri Lankan Navy and Air Force. Maritime Pollution Preventive Ship Samudra Prahari has also been deployed by the Indian Coast Guard.

The Sri Lankan government on Wednesday suspended fishing along an 80-km (50-mile) stretch of the island's coastline, affecting 5,600 fishing boats, and hundreds of soldiers were deployed to clean affected beaches.