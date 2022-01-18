Chemical Pollution Endangers Earth's Systems By Disrupting Processes That Support Life

The global ecosystems on which civilisation depends are now under peril from a cocktail of toxic pollutants, according to scientists. Plastics, as well as 3,50,000 synthetic chemicals including pesticides, industrial compounds, and medicines, are of special concern, according to the researchers. Plastic pollution has now been discovered from the pinnacle of Mount Everest to the deepest waters, and some dangerous compounds, such as Polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), have a long-lasting and broad presence.

Chemical pollution has crossed a "planetary barrier," the point at which human-caused alterations to the Earth push it beyond the stable environment of the previous 10,000 years, according to the research published in Environmental Science and Technology. Chemical pollution endangers the Earth's systems by disrupting the biological and physical processes that support all life on the planet. Pesticides, for example, eliminate numerous non-target insects that are essential to all ecosystems and, as a result, to the provision of clean air, water, and food.

Chemical production increased fiftyfold since 1950

Chemical production has increased fiftyfold since 1950, and it is expected to triple again by 2050. The rate at which societies are manufacturing and releasing new chemicals into the environment is incompatible with humanity's ability to operate within a safe operating space. The research incorporates chemical contamination, particularly plastics, into the narrative of how humans are altering the earth.

Some risks, such as CFC chemicals that deplete the ozone layer and its protection from harmful ultraviolet radiation, have been addressed to a greater extent, according to the scientists. Unlike the climate issue and the pre-industrial amount of CO2 in the atmosphere, determining whether chemical pollution has passed a global barrier is difficult because there is no pre-human baseline. There are around 3,50,000 chemical compounds registered for usage, and only a small percentage of these have been evaluated for safety.

As a result, the research used a variety of measurements to examine the issue. These included the rate of chemical manufacturing, which is quickly increasing, and their release into the environment, which is occurring far quicker than authorities' ability to track or analyse the consequences. The study included the well-known detrimental consequences of various chemicals, ranging from the extraction of fossil fuels to their release into the environment. Although the data was restricted in many regions, the scientists concluded that the weight of evidence pointed to a breach of the planetary barrier.

Stronger control and, in the future, a definite cap on chemical production and release are needed, according to the researchers, much as carbon targets aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. There are increasing calls for worldwide action on chemicals and plastics, including the creation of a global scientific agency for chemical pollution, similar to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Chemical pollution is the fifth of nine planetary boundaries that scientists believe have been broken, with the others being global warming, habitat destruction, biodiversity loss, and excessive nitrogen and phosphorus pollution.

Image: Unsplash