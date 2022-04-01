Last Updated:

Cherry Blossom Season Begins In Japan, Paints The Country In Vibrant Colours

Every year, hundreds of thousands of people gather across Japan to witness the Cherry Blossom season.  The blossoming begins in Okinawa in January.

Riya Baibhawi
Cherry Blossom
1/10
File/Gabriele_Corno/Twitter

In the French Capital, the bloom starts with tiny dark pink flowers in late February. By April, it accelerates into fluffy full blossoms. People can see it around Eiffel Tower. 

Cherry Blossom
2/10
NationalMallNPS/twitter

Ornated by Pink and White blooms, the American capital cty of Washington celebrates National Cherry Blossom Festival every year. This picture shows flowers at National Mall. 

Cherry Blossom
3/10
Associated Press

The Cherry Blossom or Sakura is a bright pink flower that is synonymous with renewal in many cultures. Every year, hundreds of thousands of people gather across Japan to witness their bloom.  

Cherry Blossom
4/10
Associated Press

Japan tourists view blooming cherry blossoms from an open tour bus in the capital city.  The country has been celebrating the Cherry Blossom season since 812 AD. 

Cherry Blossom
5/10
Associated Press

Japanese women wearing traditional kimono outfits enjoy rickshaw rides. Although, government has removed mask mandate in the country, the women could be seen donning face coverings.   

Cherry Blossom
6/10
Associated Press

People on boat enjoy view of cherry blossoms in full bloom at the Chidorigafuchi palace moat in Tokyo.  

Cherry Blossom
7/10
Hitoritabi_Fan/Twitter

A man and a woman are seen enjoying cherry blossom at a park in Japan. 

Cherry Blossom
8/10
Associated Press

A Japanese white-eye bird, also known as Mejiro, is clicked drinking the nectar of a cherry blossom plant in Tokyo, Japan. 

Cherry Blossom
9/10
WuxiCity

Wuxi, a city near Shanghai in eastern China, hosted its annual Cherry Blossom festival. The city holds the festival from March till April. 

Cherry Blossom
10/10
RachaelLiebmann/Twitter

This photograph shared on Twitter by a British healthcare professional shows Cherry Blossom trees in Queen Victoria Hospital, West Sussex, England. 

Tags: Japan, Chidorigafuchi Park, cherry blossom
