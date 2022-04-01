Cherry Blossom Season Begins In Japan, Paints The Country In Vibrant Colours

Quick links:
In the French Capital, the bloom starts with tiny dark pink flowers in late February. By April, it accelerates into fluffy full blossoms. People can see it around Eiffel Tower.
Ornated by Pink and White blooms, the American capital cty of Washington celebrates National Cherry Blossom Festival every year. This picture shows flowers at National Mall.
The Cherry Blossom or Sakura is a bright pink flower that is synonymous with renewal in many cultures. Every year, hundreds of thousands of people gather across Japan to witness their bloom.
Japan tourists view blooming cherry blossoms from an open tour bus in the capital city. The country has been celebrating the Cherry Blossom season since 812 AD.
Japanese women wearing traditional kimono outfits enjoy rickshaw rides. Although, government has removed mask mandate in the country, the women could be seen donning face coverings.
People on boat enjoy view of cherry blossoms in full bloom at the Chidorigafuchi palace moat in Tokyo.
A Japanese white-eye bird, also known as Mejiro, is clicked drinking the nectar of a cherry blossom plant in Tokyo, Japan.
Wuxi, a city near Shanghai in eastern China, hosted its annual Cherry Blossom festival. The city holds the festival from March till April.