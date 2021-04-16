Chicago Police Release Video Of Cop Fatally Shooting A 13-year-old Boy Amid Outrage

After public outrage over the Chicago police shooting of a 13-year-old boy, the police department released body camera footage which shows an officer fatally shooting a Latino boy last month. An image which has been taken from the video shows that Adam Toledo was not holding anything and had his hands up when officer Eric Stillman shot him. According to the reports by AP, the police who were responding to reports of shots fired in the area said that the young boy had a handgun on him before the shooting. Also, Stillman’s footage shows him shining a light on a handgun, which is on the ground near Toledo after he was shot.

Chicago police releases footage

The footage was released after the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA, said in a news release that the materials which will be released will include a bodycam footage, video captured by a third party, arrest reports and recordings of shots being fired in the area that led police to respond. However, the board did not mention if the video will help in the investigation. In a statement, the board said, “COPA’s core values of integrity and transparency are essential to building public trust, particularly in incidents related to an officer involved shooting, and we are unwavering in our commitment to uphold these values”.

As per the police, the officer responded to an area of the Little Village neighborhood on the city’s West Side before dawn on the morning of the shooting. This happened after he had learned that gun shots had been detected in the area through a police-operated technology. The teen and a 21-year-old man fled on foot when confronted by police. An officer shot the teen once in the chest following a foot chase. The department has described the incident as an armed confrontation.

According to the reports by AP, the police said that they have recovered the handgun which was being carried by the boy at the scene. Also, the 21-year-old man was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest. Initially, the review board said that it could not release the video because it involved the shooting of a minor, however, it changed course after the mayor and police superintendent called for the video’s release.

(Image Credits: AP)