Chick-fil-A Employee Becomes Local Celebrity For His Infectious Customer Service

Employee from Chick-fil-A, a leading restaurant chain in North Carolina has caught the attention of people with his infectious customer service and vibrant attitude. Jeremiah Murrill became a local celebrity after his video was shared by a regular customer.

"A fist bump each"

The Facebook post shared by Toya Liles has been viewed over 185k times and shared around 2.9k times. The viral video shows Murill taking the order in the drive-thru line clad in a heavy jacket and fuzzy winter hat. Despite the apparent chilly weather, he is seen smiling. The video further shows him cheerfully taking the order, saying that it is an amazing order as he gives the customers their totals.

In the video, Murrill can be heard telling customers that they are one swipe away from an awesome lunch meal as he takes their cards to pay for the meals. “It'll be a pleasure serving you at our drive-thru window after two more things. Do you know what that is? It's a fist bump each. You guys are awesome," he adds.

Netizens took the opportunity to shower with wishes and gratitude. One person wrote that he used to work down the street from the location whenever he had a bad day and drove through, there was always a smile on his face. Read what people had to say:



Murrill, a Wilmington native, has been working at Chick-fil-A for a few years, For him, his job at the restaurant is more than just about getting people through the drive-thru line. He told international media that the way in which people interact, it matters and transforms a day. He added that it was really awesome to see their lives transformed just by talking to them and taking their orders and being nice.

Read: McDonald's Employees Rescue Woman Who Mouthed 'Help Me' At Drive-thru

Read: US: Series Of Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, 7 Wounded In North Carolina City

Murrill works at the restaurant alongside his four siblings -- Destini, Kristian, Joshua and Angel He also said that he dreams of owning his own Chick-fil-A franchise one day, where he can continue his kind work and incorporate ministry and music, as well. Talking to international media he said that he serves a lot of guests and tries his best to remember each and every name in the drive-thru.

Read: Ransomware Attack On Company Causes 300 Employees To Lose Their Jobs

Read: 3.5-year-old Boy Dies After Being Hit By Horse-cart At Theme Restaurant In Hyderabad















