Child Poverty Likely To Increase In The European Union Amid COVID-19: Report

The European Union’s external auditor on September 29 said that child poverty in the EU has reached an “unacceptable” level and the novel coronavirus will further worsen the situation. According to the data released by the EU, 23 million people under 18, which accounts for every one in four children are endangered by poverty or social exclusion. The report published on September 29, the European auditors said that the member states need to take urgent action to fight child poverty.

EU warns of child poverty

Tony Murphy, one of the auditors during a video conference said, “Child poverty is a serious issue in the EU”. He added, “Without a sustained and targeted action, the current unacceptable level is unlikely to decrease. It is becoming more critical because of the expected impact of the pandemic”. According to the report, the child poverty rate has shown an alarming rise of 2 per cent from 7.5 per cent last year to 9.5 per cent this year. This audit is an analysis of a pre pandemic period as EU auditors were well aware about the surge in child poverty way before the pandemic hit.

The report stated, “EU legislation does not target funding directly at combating child poverty. Both the Commission and the member states visited could not quantify the amount of funds allocated to projects directly tackling child poverty and therefore could not assess their effectiveness”. According to Eurostat, 7.15 million people have been brought out of poverty since the year 2018. The EU responded to the report as it recalled its scheme that all member nations allocate 5 per cent of a more than 100 billion euro social fund to curb the wave of child poverty. It saidm “the fight against poverty extremely seriously”.

Few months back, a UNICEF report revealed that as many as 120 million children, including in India, could be hit with severe poverty amid the pandemic. UNICEF further warned the governments to take immediate actions as coronavirus pandemic unravels decades of health, education, and other advances for children. Indicative that at least 600 million South Asian Children’s lives are expected to be upended due to the health crisis, UNICEF Regional Director for South Asia Jean Gough said, “The side-effects of the pandemic across South Asia, including the lockdown and other measures, have been damaging for children in numerous ways".

