Chile: Armed Thieves Steal $15 Million From Airport In Country's One Of The Biggest Heists

Heavily armed group of robbers reportedly stole $14 million and 1 million euros from an armoured security truck at Santiago International Airport in Chile in what is being called one of the country's biggest heists, police confirmed. The gang arrived at the airport’s cargo area in between 7 to 10 in number aboard two vehicles, taking advantage of the ongoing civil unrest, police colonel Oscar Figueroa said in a media report.

According to the reports, the shipment of cash in Brinks security van was flown in the country in the same place where a $10 million heist was carried out almost six years ago. Oscar Figueroa, head officer of Chile’s investigative police, said that the thieves entered the terminal’s warehouse in a vehicle that bore the logo of a well-known courier company. “The security of this entrance point was violated,” said Figueroa. Two guards at the terminal suffered injuries, he added.

Chile’s investigative police, Jorge Sánchez reportedly said that the gang is suspected to have inside information about the shipment. They were armed with shotguns and one with a rifle. There were vehicle ambushes provided to the van at several spots near the airport where police were deployed since October last year against the anti-government protesters, he said.

Read: UK Police Shoot Man Brandishing Knives Near Parliament In Central London

Read: Police And Protesters Clash At Women's Day March

Mild security at Santiago airport

As police and security forces swarm in heavy deployment across the site of the protests, some areas like the Santiago airport are provided with mild security, as per the reports. Ignacio Díaz, an employee with shuttle service, reportedly said, that the attacks on vehicles heading to the airport were escalating since the civil unrest. The officers are accused of serious human rights abuses such as torture, sexual violence, and execution against citizens, the criminals are taking advantage of the situation. He added saying that the roads were extremely exposed right now.

The Santiago airport security chief was fired, and the police patrol is in search of the suspects, confirmed reports. The officials at airport told the media reports that the security protocols would be revised after the biggest robberies in Chilean history. Karla Rubilar, a government spokesperson and former Santiago mayor, said in a media statement that there was enough evidence for the investigation.

Read: Turkish Police Fire Tear Gas As Crowd Gathered To Celebrate Women's Day

Read: Police And Protesters Clash In Mexico City During Women's Day