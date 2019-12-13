Chile: Wreckage Of Missing Military Plane En Route To Antarctica Found

A C-130 military transport plane that had gone missing on Monday afternoon was found when search teams recovered parts of the military transport plane as well as human remains belonging to some of the 38 passengers aboard the plane. The plane had taken off from the Punta Arenas airbase in far-southern Chile and was heading to an Antarctica base on a regular maintenance flight.

'Practically impossible' to find survivors

During a press conference, Air Force Gen Arturo Merino stated that based on the wreckage and human remains that have already been discovered suggest that it is practically impossible to find any survivors. The international search teams are continuing their search and will be using DNA analysis in order to identify the crash victims.

Among the wreckage of the plane that has been located, the search teams have also found personal items like a backpack and a shoe. At midnight on the day of the plane's disappearance, the C-130 was declared lost. Wednesday search teams discovered debris from the plane. The debris was located 30 kilometres away from where the pilots had last made contact, the hunt for the place took rescuers to the sea depths at 4,000 metres underwater.

The bulk of the plane rests at the bottom of the ocean and it will be a very difficult task to bring it up to the surface. The authorities stated that they will have to resort to taking video from remotely operated vehicles. Due to this, it might be impossible to return some of the bodies of the crash victims to their families but that is the nature of deep-water recovery.

According to reports, the aircraft was almost halfway to the Antarctic base and officials have not stated the cause of the crash. The defence Minister Espina has expressed gratitude towards the countries that assisted with the search, namely Argentina, Brazil, United States, Great Britain and Uruguay.

