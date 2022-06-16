China: 50 Countries Voice Concern Over 'inhuman Treatment' Of Minorities In Xinjiang

In a key development, a group of nearly 50 countries have voiced their concern regarding Chinese abuses in the disputed autonomous region of Xinjiang, days after UN Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet presented her report on the de facto situation there. In a joint statement, all the 47 countries voiced concern about the “torture and other degrading treatment” of Uyghur communities in the camps. Notably, the Xi Jinping administration has long admitted the presence of the aforementioned camps, however, said that they were just “vocational training camps” to curtail extremists in the communist country.

On behalf of 47 countries, the Kingdom of the Netherlands delivered a statement at the @UN_HRC expressing grave concerns about the human rights situation in #China, especially in #Xinjiang.



Read the joint statement here: https://t.co/iT2Vs5gEyC pic.twitter.com/q4p3epzsp4 — NL Mission in Geneva (@NLinGeneva) June 14, 2022

In a publicly released joint statement, the Dutch Representative of the Netherlands to the UN said that all the countries “continue to be gravely concerned about the human rights situation in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region”. He substantiated his point by stating that there are many ‘extensively researched and credible reports’ which show that hundreds of thousands of people have been arbitrarily detained in Xinjiang.“ Furthermore, there are reports of ongoing widespread surveillance, discrimination against Uyghurs and other persons belonging to minorities as well as of severe restrictions on Uyghur culture and the exercise of human rights and fundamental freedoms,” he said.

“We are also concerned about reports of torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, forced sterilization, sexual and gender-based violence, forced labour, and forced separation of children from their parents by authorities,” the statement read.

Also concerned about Tibet and Hong Kong

Notably in the missive, they also underscored the deteriorating human rights and freedom in Hong Kong and Tibet- both regions where China has waged an indirect war of attrition to overhaul their sovereignty. Speaking about Xinjiang, they called on Beijing to implement international recommendations and address the concerns." We urge China to ensure full respect for the rule of law, to comply with obligations under national and international law with regard to the protection of human rights and to ratify the ICCPR," they said in the letter.

They also called in Bachelet to present “more detailed observations" from her last month's visit to China, including restrictions by Chinese authorities on her access to people and places of her choice.

