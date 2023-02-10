China Accuses Australia Of ‘abuse Of State Power’ For Removing Its Cameras Countrywide

China on Thursday accused Australia of “discrimination against its products” as the Defence Ministry ordered the removal of the Chinese manufactured cameras from across the major Australian government buildings over ‘surveillance’ concerns. An internal audit conducted by Canberra’s Ministry of Defense found that there were at least 1,000 Chinese-manufactured cameras that were installed across important political and government infrastructure that could have inbuilt spyware.

Accusing Australia of “state abuse of power,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning, at a state briefing said: “We oppose erroneous practices of over-stretching the concept of national security and abusing state power to discriminate against and suppress Chinese companies.”

Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the Australian government was planning to speed up the replacement of the Chinese-manufactured cameras, adding that new cameras will be safer for the operation in sensitive areas such as defense and foreign affairs. Canberra expressed concerns about the Chinese state-linked companies Hikvision and Dahua. “The advice to me is (that) they don’t have security concerns because they’re not connected to the internet, and they’re not connected to our own system,” Wong told ABC, separately. “But obviously, there was a decision made to remove them, and I’ve asked that be accelerated,” she added.

Cameras, electronic entry systems, intercoms, and video recorders manufactured by Chinese companies Hikvision and Dahua among other Beijing based technology companies were found to have links with the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CPC) of authoritarian leader Xi Jinping. The Chinese-based products were mounted in buildings of Australia’s Defense Department and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles, in a statement to Australian Broadcasting Corp, said that the Australian MoD was assessing the risks posed by the Chinese surveillance technology.

"We urgently need a plan from the Albanese government to rip every one of these devices out of Australian government departments and agencies, "Australia's Shadow Cyber Security Minister James Paterson, meanwhile emphasised.

Thwarting threat of Chinese spying

It is to be noted, that US National Defence Authorisation Act, in 2019 had taken down thousands of cameras to thwart the threat of spying. The US Department of State also amended chain logistics and licensing agreements to ban the Chinese manufactured technology. The US had singled out Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. and Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. raising national security concerns. Posting a legal notice about public vulnerability, the US stressed that Chinese cameras were conducting an unauthorized tapping into the American public’s information and relaying back to Beijing.

United States representative Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.) tasked with amendments had noted that the cameras will “ensure that China cannot create a video surveillance network within federal agencies”.

Last year, the UK stopped the installation of Chinese-made security cameras in the 'sensitive' government and defense sites. The then Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Oliver Dowden, told a House of Commons that the “security considerations are always paramount around these sites,” adding that the UK was taking action to remove Chinese-built cameras over security risks. The UK outlined that the two firms—Hikvision and Dahua– are required under China’s National Intelligence Law 2017 to support the national intelligence work of the Jinping administration.