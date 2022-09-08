China Accuses US Of Attempting To 'turn Outer Space Into Battlefield' Amid Growing Tension

Amid the growing tension between Beijing and Washington, the Chinese government has accused the United States of attempting to "turn outer space into a battlefield." The accusation comes after the Pentagon released a new policy document declaring space as a "priority domain of national military power." Addressing a regular press briefing on Wednesday, September 7, Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, responded to Pentagon's recent directive concerning possible space-based military operations.

"For a long time, the US has openly defined space as a war-fighting domain. It has built the US Space Force and Space Command, developed and deployed space-based offensive weapons, conducted offensive and defensive military exercises and technology tests, and intensified military cooperation with its allies,” Ning stated, as per RT News. She further stated that this has increased the chances of a military blunder and conflict. The spokesperson also went on to blame the US for obstructing a "space arms control programme" spearheaded by China and Russia and for accelerating the trend of using space as a "weapon and a battlefield."

US approach poses serious threat to stability & security of space: China

The new US directive stated that the Pentagon should defend and protect the use of space for national security objectives in addition to acknowledging space as a priority area of military power. In order to prevent conflict, it also called for the delivery of superior space capabilities. According to the Chinese spokesperson, the approach described in the document poses a serious threat to the stability and security of space. She also claimed that it completely reveals US' intentions to expand military build-up and war readiness in space.

"The US should respect the shared concerns of the international community, and immediately stop the negative moves that could undermine the security of outer space. It should also step up to its due responsibilities and stop hindering negotiations for a legal instrument on arms control in outer space,” Ning added.

Tension escalates between China and US

It is pertinent to mention here that tensions between China and the US have been growing since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi paid a visit to Taiwan on August 2. The relations between the two countries have hit a new low after her visit to the self-ruled democratic island despite the continuous warnings from the People's Republic of China (PRC). Since then, the Chinese administration has taken several retaliatory measures, including conducting massive military drills in the Asia Pacific region and imposing sanctions on Pelosi and her immediate family.

Image: AP