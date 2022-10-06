China Accuses US Of 'poisoning' Regional Security Environment In The Asia-Pacific Region

Chinese Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Geng Shuang reaffirmed China’s stance on dialogue and consultation regarding the differences between North and South Korea, at Wednesday’s UN council meeting. Criticizing the recent strengthening of the US military alliance in the Asia-Pacific region, Geng stated that China had taken notice of North Korea's recent missile launches followed by the joint military drills orchestrated by the United States and other countries in the region.

The Chinese ambassador further stated that America’s actions in the region heightened the risk of military confrontation. Further accusing the US of practicing double standards on the nuclear issue, Geng iterated that the situation on the Peninsula inevitably becomes tense. China thereby accused the US of poisoning the regional security environment, reported Global Times.

China wants the US to exercise diplomacy

The Chinese Mission to the UN Tweeted Geng’s statement, “At this critical moment, all parties concerned should exercise restraint, be cautious in words & actions, and avoid a move that may exacerbate tensions or lead to miscalculation, so as to prevent a spiral escalation of the situation on the peninsula.”

Dialogue is the only right way to resolve the Korean Peninsula issue. We call on the US to take concrete actions, show its sincerity and address the DPRK's legitimate concerns, so as to create conditions for the early resumption of dialogue. — Chinese Mission to UN (@Chinamission2un) October 6, 2022

Stressing that dialogue is the only way, Beijing further urged the United States to take necessary action, show sincerity, and create conditions for the resumption of dialogue.

The country’s mission to the UN posted on Twitter, “We call on the US to take concrete actions, show its sincerity and address the DPRK's legitimate concerns, so as to create conditions for the early resumption of dialogue.”

China instructs the UNSC to adopt a constructive role

During his address, Geng Shuang further urged the UN security council to play a constructive role in addressing the issue of the Korean peninsula “rather than just exerting pressure.”

On the #DPRK issue, #UNSC should play a constructive role, rather than just exerting pressure. Its discussions and deliberations should contribute to de-escalation, not fuel tensions; promote the resumption of dialogue, not widen differences; forge unity, not create divisions. — Chinese Mission to UN (@Chinamission2un) October 6, 2022

The Chinese ambassador seemingly targeted the UNSC while mentioning, “Its discussions and deliberations should contribute to de-escalation, not fuel tensions; promote the resumption of dialogue, not widen differences; forge unity, not create divisions.”

The meeting between the UN members was set after North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile on Tuesday, subsequently followed by the US conducting bilateral military exercises with Japan and South Korea separately.

China conducted a large-scale military exercise in August which included surrounding Taiwan from six zones designated by China. The exercise had bought US-China relations to a flashpoint.