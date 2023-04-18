As the tensions between the Chinese and Taiwanese forces escalate, Beijing has warned the United States against selling weapons to Taipei. The Chinese bloc started increasing its assertiveness in the island region ever since then US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi visited the island last year. Following the US visit of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen and her highly publicised meetings with the present US House Speaker, Kevin McCarthy, the Chinese forces unleashed several military exercises in the South China Sea and intruded the Taiwanese airspace multiple times. As a result of this growing assertiveness, the Taiwanese administration has resorted to getting help from its allies like the United States.

"Some forces in the US seek to use Taiwan in order to contain China. These are very dangerous activities that amount to playing with fire. China urges the US to respect the One-China principle and three joint communique, end military ties with and weapons supplies to the island, and stop introducing factors that can cause contradictions in the Taiwan Strait," the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin asserted as per the report by Tass. "China urges the US to respect the One-China principle and three joint communique, end military ties with and weapons supplies to the island, and stop introducing factors that can cause contradictions in the Taiwan Strait," the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson further added. Following Pelosi’s trip to the region last year, several American delegations have visited the region quite frequently. While Taiwan has a democratically elected government, China claims that Taiwan is part of the mainland since 1949.

China views the US as the main 'provocator'

According to the Russian news outlet, Tass, China considers the frequent visit by the US delegation to Taiwan as “provocations”. The Chinese authorities believe that Washington is interfering in Beijing's domestic affairs and is enabling the “separatist forces” in Taiwan. The assertion from the Chinese Foreign Ministry came after the delegations from China and Russia blamed Washington and its allies for the escalation of tension in the Korean peninsula. In the midst of the rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific region, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko held a meeting with the Chinese special envoy to North Korea Liu Xiaoming in Moscow.

"The parties discussed in detail the current situation around the Korean Peninsula. The parties agreed that Washington and its allies are responsible for the current escalation and contrary to their own obligations, refuse to conduct a dialogue with North Korea on providing it with security guarantees and take practical confidence–building measures, on the contrary, they are increasing large-scale military exercises in the region that are provocative," the Russian Foreign Ministry described the meeting between the two diplomats.