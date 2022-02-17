China Aims To Boost Strategic Relations In Middle East To Replace US, IFFRAS Report Claims

As the United States slowly withdraws from the Middle East after heavy investment in the region, the Chinese government intends to strengthen its strategic ties in the fields of energy, technology, and infrastructure. China has started building a strategic relationship with other countries, seeing this as a great opportunity.

Recently, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Turkey visited China to discuss investments in fields including security technology, infrastructure, and energy resources, said a Canada-based think tank, the International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS), on Wednesday, February 16.

According to the International Forum For Rights And Security (IFFRAS), the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, was the first external affairs minister who came to China. The meeting was held in Wuxi, Jiangsu province, East China. Faisal Al Saud and Wang Yi, Foreign Minister and State Councillor attended the meeting on January 10, where leaders from both countries showed interest in each other's marquee schemes, such as "Vision 2030" and "Green Middle East" of Saudi Arabia and the "Belt and Road Initiative" of Beijing.

China aims to boost its relations in Middle East to replace US: IFFRAS Report

Other ministers from Middle Eastern countries who have visited China include Kuwait's Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Oman's Sayyid BadrAlbusaidi, and Baharain's Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani. As per IFFRAS, the analysts believe that these meetings may open the path for China-GCC FTAs (Free Trade Agreements) and that these visits by the foreign ministers are more likely to be a symbiotic relationship where both China and the Middle East can develop mutual cooperation.

According to media reports, China and the Arab nations have held many virtual meetings apart from physical visits. Moreover, the Chinese government has also helped several nations in the Middle East during the first and second waves of the COVID pandemic in order to strengthen its international ties. According to IFFRAS, China's pharmaceutical juggernaut, Sinopharm, has also developed a local COVID vaccine manufacturing plant in the KIZAD zone of the UAE.

Meanwhile, China has also discussed with Iran how to revive the 2015 Iranian Nuclear Deal.

(With Inputs from ANI, Image: AP)