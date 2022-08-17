China Aims To Send Its Forces To Pak-Afghan Region After Docking Ship In Sri Lanka: Report

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) reportedly intends to safeguard its interests in the Pakistan-Afghanistan region by deploying its own forces in specially built outposts. This comes after Beijing made large investments in the conflict-prone Pakistan-Afghanistan region as part of its extremely ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). China hopes to enlarge its influence in Central Asia through Pakistan and Afghanistan, having made significant investments in both nations, ANI reported, citing top diplomatic sources. Notably, China also docked its ship 'Yuan Wang 5' at Hambantota Port on August 16 in an attempt to increase its influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

According to some estimates, the Chinese investments are around USD 60 billion in Pakistan - a country which is heavily reliant on Beijing for financial support as well as military and diplomatic assistance. China has allegedly started to exert pressure on Pakistan to enable the construction of outposts where it would station its armed forces. China has allegedly started to exert pressure on Pakistan to enable the construction of outposts where it would station its armed forces. However, Taliban-ruled Afghanistan is yet to live up to China's and Pakistan's expectations in many ways, the diplomatic sources noted.

According to diplomatic sources, the establishment of military outposts in Afghanistan and Pakistan by China's People Liberation Army is being done on a war scale in order to facilitate easier operations and the extension of its Belt and Road Initiative. They claimed that Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong had discussions in this regard with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Affairs Minister Bilawal Bhutto, and Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. The sources also claimed that China aims to increase its strategic influence in Pakistan by sending its own security professionals to guard its projects and citizens in the country.

It is significant to mention here that China has also been aiming to boost its influence in the Asia-Pacific region since US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi paid a visit to Taiwan on August 2. After her high-octane visit, the Chinese government launched massive military drills in the region, encircling Taiwan. Notably, the Chinese administration has often objected to the US intervention in the Taiwan issue, as Beijing considers the island as part of its territory.

