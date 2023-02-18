China Allegedly Interfered In Canadian Elections, Claims Report

An investigative report published on Friday by Canadian newspaper the Globe and Mail alleges that China may have undertaken an operation to influence the results of Canada's 2021 Federal elections in favour of the ruling Liberal Party. According to the report, Chinese diplomats and their proxies employed a sophisticated strategy to disrupt Canada's democracy during the election campaign, with the aim of securing another minority government for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals and defeating Conservative politicians who were seen as unfriendly to Beijing.

The report cites documents from Canada's spy agency, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, which reveal that China used disinformation campaigns and proxies associated with Chinese-Canadian organizations in Vancouver and the Greater Toronto Area to voice opposition to the Conservatives and support for the Liberals. The intelligence reports indicate that Beijing was determined to prevent a Conservative victory.

Did China tip the scale in favour of the Liberal Party?

The report cites an unidentified Chinese consulate official who allegedly said that the Liberal Party was becoming the only party that the PRC could support. The operation reportedly targeted several Conservative Party incumbents, including Kenny Chiu and Alice Wong in British Columbia and Bob Saroya in Ontario, who all lost in the September 2021 Federal elections. As a result, the Liberals returned to power with another minority government, winning 160 seats compared to the Conservatives' 119.

Jenny Kwan of the New Democratic Party (NDP) in British Columbia, was also targeted by a cyber attack during the recent federal election. Despite being re-elected, Kwan expressed concern over the possibility that the Canadian government may be withholding information related to the attack. "They cannot try to shield this information just because it may be that it's the Liberal who will be benefiting, potentially, from these activities," she told CBC News.

Is Trudeau covering up China's interference for his own political expediency?

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged on Monday that China is attempting to interfere in Canadian democracy, but he maintains that such interference did not impact the results of the election. This claim was disputed by the leader of the opposition Conservative Party, Pierre Poilievre, who accused Trudeau of knowing about the interference and covering it up for his own benefit. "He's perfectly happy to let a foreign, authoritarian government interfere in our elections as long as they're helping him," Poilievre told reporters on Friday.