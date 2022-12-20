China And Russia Sharing Tactics To 'dismantle' The West, Says US Ambassador To NATO

The US ambassador to NATO, Julianne Smith, has claimed that China and Russia are sharing a toolkit to dismantle the "West" and NATO. In an interview with the Financial Times, she said that Western governments must do more to defend themselves against Russia and China. "There's just no question that the [People's Republic of China] and Russia are both working to divide . . . the transatlantic partners. And we are now very aware, we all have a deeper appreciation of those efforts and are intent on addressing them," she said in the interview.

Her statements come at a time when Russia and China are planning to hold joint naval drills in the East China Sea. She said that China closely monitors Russia's use of energy and "disinformation" as tools of coercion. In the interview, Julianne Smith claimed that Russia and China share hybrid tactics with each other. Back in June, NATO, for the first time, recognised China as a "challenge" to the Western order.

NATO has expressed concern about China's military buildup

On November 30th, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the NATO was concerned about China's opaque military buildup, as per a report from the Newsweek. China has undertaken a significant military buildup in recent years, modernising and expanding its military capabilities in a number of areas. Some examples of this military buildup include:

Investment in modern weapons systems: China has developed and deployed a range of advanced weapons systems, including aircraft carriers, stealth fighters, and intercontinental ballistic missiles. It has also made significant investments in cyber and space-based military capabilities.

Buildup of the People's Liberation Army (PLA): The PLA, China's military, has undergone significant modernization and expansion in recent years. This has included an increase in the size of the active-duty military, as well as the development of new branches such as the Rocket Force and the Strategic Support Force.

Military modernization and reform: China has undertaken a number of reforms to modernize and streamline its military, including the establishment of a Joint Staff Department and the creation of theater commands to improve the coordination and effectiveness of military operations.

Military diplomacy and overseas operations: China has also sought to expand its military influence abroad through the use of military diplomacy and overseas operations. This has included the deployment of military forces to peacekeeping missions, as well as the establishment of military bases in countries like Pakistan and Djibouti.

Defense spending: China has consistently increased its defense spending in recent years, with the budget for 2021 reaching a record high of $261.1 billion. This has allowed China to invest in the modernization and expansion of its military capabilities.