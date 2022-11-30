China And Russia's Aggressive Air Maneuvers Prompt South Korea And Japan To Scramble Jets

Amid the prevailing heightened tensions in the region, six Russian and two Chinese warplanes reportedly entered South Korea's Air Defense Identification Zone (KADIZ) without notice Wednesday, prompting the Air Force to scramble fighters to the scene, nation's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

The threatening development came as Seoul pushes to strengthen its military alliance with the United States amid an intensifying rivalry between America and China, Yonhap reported. South Korea has maintained its opposition to the raging Russia-Ukraine war, citing Moscow as the unjust aggressor. According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff informed the warplanes flew across the Korean Air Identification Zone but did not violate South Korea's territorial airspace.

KADIZ violation possibly a joint air exercise

The event occurred at around 5:50 AM when two H-6 bombers from the Chinese air force flew into the KADIZ 126 Kilometers northwest of Ieo Islet and left at 6:15 AM. The warplanes then reentered the zone at 6:44 AM from an area northeast of South Korea's port city of Pohang and again ceased operations and exit the zone at 7:07 AM.

Following this, six Russian aircraft, including two SU-35 fighters and four TU-95 bombers, in addition to two Chinese H-6 bombers flew into the defence zone from an area 200 km northeast of South Korea's Ulleung Island. They operated in the zone from 12:18 PM and exited at 12:36 PM. The development is being looked at as a combined air exercise, Yonhap cited observers.

South Korea and Japan deploys military aircraft

Meanwhile, not taking any chances amid the regional tensions, South Korea and Japan deployed military aircraft to counter the threat. The South Korean military deployed F-15K jets to tactically prevent any potential accidental situation, stated the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea.

Meanwhile, the Japanese Ministry of Defense said the country’s Air Self-Defense Force scrambled fighter jets in response to two Chinese bombers and two suspected Russian warplanes flying above the Sea of Japan on Wednesday, reported South China Morning Post. The air defence zone is not designated as territorial airspace but is delineated to call on foreign planes to intimate identification so as to prevent accidental clashes.