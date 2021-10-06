China And Taiwan Are Entering A 'very Dangerous Time': Former US NSA

The situation around Taiwan is getting tenser by the day and 'entering a dangerous time' as China is expanding its military encroachment into Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ), according to a former US National Security Advisor (NSA), HR McMaster. NHK World reports that the former Army general, who served as Trump's security aide, said that China's Communist Party is facing the awareness that Taiwan is resilient and bolstering its defences under President Tsai Ing-wen.

The US, Japan, Australia and others in the area must persuade Beijing that it cannot achieve its goals through force or coercion, according to the former security officer. He went on to say that changes should be properly monitored, particularly after the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. This comes as Taiwan has seen over 600 Chinese sorties into the ADIZ so far this year.

Beijing has increased its grey-zone tactics by sending planes into Taiwan's ADIZ

In March this year, Chinese military planes began landing in Taiwan's ADIZ. According to Taiwan News, there were 380 incursions in the ADIZ's southwest corner. Beijing has increased its grey-zone tactics by sending planes into Taiwan's ADIZ on a regular basis since mid-September last year, with the majority of incidents occurring in the zone's southwest corner and often consisting of one to three slow-flying turboprop planes.

China may consider launching a full-scale invasion of Taiwan by 2025, according to Taiwan Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng. He stated that the Chinese Communist Party has the capability to attack Taiwan at this time, but the island has done nothing to precipitate such action. The CCP, on the other hand, will have all the resources necessary to launch a full-scale invasion by 2025, as per a report by Sputnik.

China has vowed war if Taiwan declares independence

Despite the fact that the two sides have been administered separately for more than seven decades, Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy with a population of over 24 million people off mainland China's southeast coast. Taipei has responded to Beijing's hostility by strengthening strategic connections with democracies, especially the United States, which Beijing has consistently resisted. China has vowed war if Taiwan declares independence.

