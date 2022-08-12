China & Thailand To Hold Joint Air Force Exercise 'Falcon Strike 2022' From Aug 14: Report

Amid growing tension in the Asia Pacific region, China is set to hold joint Air Force exercise "Falcon Strike 2022" from August 14. The 10-day-long exercise between the two countries will take place in Thailand's Udon Thani city. According to Chinese media reports, the objective of the joint exercise is to strengthen the relationship and trust between the Air Forces of the two Asian nations. Additionally, it intends to advance the ongoing growth of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between China and Thailand by deepening practical cooperation.

The air support and ground assault are expected to be the main focuses of the joint exercise. The Chinese Air Force will also dispatch fighter, destroyer, and airborne early warning (AEW) aircraft, Chinese state-owned broadcaster - CCTV reported. The first 'Falcon Strike' exercise between the two countries was conducted in 2015, and this would be the fifth in the series. The Chinese JH-7A fighter bomber will also be deployed for the first time during this year's exercise.

Joint exercise comes amid China's growing influence in Asia Pacific

According to reports, the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) is anticipated to send three Franco-German Dassault/Dornier Alpha Jet attack aircraft, one Saab 340 AWACS, and five Swedish Saab Gripen fighters. Meanwhile, the Thai air force's F16s, which are American-made, are not expected to take part in the joint exercise. Given Thailand's proximity to the South China Sea's main trade routes, China's attack aircraft training exercises may help familiarize themselves with operating in tropical environments outside of their southern boundaries. The joint exercise comes as China has increased its influence in the Asia Pacific region by conducting a massive military exercise in the region. This was in retaliation to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan on August 2.

China-Thailand relations

It should be mentioned here that relations between China and Thailand were formally established in November 1975 after years of diplomacy. The United States and China may be embroiled in a power struggle due to their increasing presence in Thailand. However, China continues to be Thailand's most crucial all owing to its influence and prominence in the region. Meanwhile, China is the second-largest export market for Thailand.

Image: AP