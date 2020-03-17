The Debate
China Announces Deportation Of US Journalists From NYT, Washington Post, VOA & TIME

Rest of the World News

Chinese govt ordered the deportation of US journalists belonging to New York Times, Washington Post, The Voice of America and TIME from China, Macao, Hong Kong

China

The Chinese government on Tuesday ordered the deportation of US journalists belonging to The New York Times, Washington Post, The Voice of America and TIME from China, Hong Kong, and Macao. China labeled the action as a 'necessary counter-reaction' to the alleged suppression of Chinese media agencies in the United States. The authorities have accused the United States of having 'Cold War' mentality and having an ideological prejudice. 

'Reciprocal measures' against the US

In an official release, China demanded that The New York Times, Washington Post, The Voice of America and TIME - which are listed as 'foreign missions' in the country - report all written material such as staff, finances, operations and real estate information to the state.

Furthermore, the Chinese state has asked American journalists to return their press cards to the state after its expiry by the end of this year and mentioned that they will not be allowed to continue to work as journalists in China, Hong Kong, and Macao. Additionally, the release also stated that China would take reciprocal measures against US journalists in view of the US's 'discriminatory restrictions' on visas, administrative review, and interviews of Chinese journalists. 

In the statement released by China on Tuesday, it has claimed that it stated that it is against the hypocrisy of the 'freedom of the press' and urged the United States to change its course and correct its 'mistakes.' China also urged America to stop the alleged political suppression and unreasonable restrictions on Chinese media. 

