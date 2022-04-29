China Asks Sweden To Respect Muslims' 'beliefs' But Stonewalls UNHCR's Xinjiang Visit

Indicating its double standard, China asked Sweden to respect the “religious beliefs” of Muslims and other minority groups while the mainland is already listed among the worst human rights abusers in the world by UN Human Rights Watch. According to The Hong Kong Post, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on April 20 asked Sweden to “earnestly respect” Muslims’ religious beliefs in the wake of anti-Muslim riots on April 15-16.

However, the media report noted how Wenbin took a drastic U-turn from his own remarks when United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet planned to visit Xinjiang in May. UN has previously stated that China is believed to have detained at least a million Uyghurs and other members of Muslim ethnic minority groups in the country’s remote area of Xinjiang. Several reports pertaining to human rights abuses of Muslim minority groups in China have emerged repeatedly, including forced labour.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson chastised Bachelet for her desire to visit Xinjiang in an obvious move to stonewall the UNHCR’s wishes. Five days after Wenbin gave a “soulful lecture” to Sweden, he said, “the goal of the High Commissioner’s visit [China] is to promote exchange and cooperation. We are opposed to political manipulation by exploiting the matter,” The Hong Kong Post reported.

The media report went on to note that it is evident China is egregiously worried if Michelle Bachelet visits Xinjiang which could create an ‘awkward situation’ for Beijing and would become hard for it to defend and indefensible. However, at the same time, as per the report, China tried to express its concern for the “lawful rights and interest” of Muslims in Sweden.

China is erasing cultural identity of Uyghurs: HKP

The Hong Kong Post noted that China’s diverging remarks over the rights of minorities came in the backdrop of Beijing being listed among the worst human rights abusers in the world by the Human Rights Watch. The report accused China of erasing the cultural identity of Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims in Xinjiang adding that the country’s government is ‘also hunting them down abroad’.

Around one to two million Uyghurs and members of other minorities are reported to be held up in several camps in Xinjiang. According to HKP, in these camps, the detainees are asked to renounce their religion, avoid maintaining any religious identity, study Marxism and work in factories. However, China has repeatedly refuted allegations of human rights abuses as ‘false’. Instead, Chinese authorities have labelled the ‘detention centres’ as ‘re-education’ camps.

Image: AP