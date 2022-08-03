China Asks US To Immediately Control, Eliminate 'negative Impact' Of Pelosi's Taiwan Visit

The Chinese Ambassador to the US, Qin Gang on Tuesday voiced strong protest to the United States National Security Council and the State Department regarding US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, saying it is a major escalation of the US ''negative" move on Taipei question. Taking to Twitter, Gang said that he has lodged a firm protest and demarche over the US House Speaker's trip to Taiwan. According to the Ambassador, “The US side had Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visit China's Taiwan region,” despite China's severe protests and strong rejection.

China went on to urge the US to "immediately correct its wrong practice, control and eliminate the negative impact of Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, and refrain from further dangerous and provocative actions that violate China's sovereignty and security."

I've lodged stern demarche and strong protest to the US White House National Security Council and the Department of State on US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to China's Taiwan region.https://t.co/MfEcDWCimu — Qin Gang 秦刚 (@AmbQinGang) August 3, 2022

The Chinese embassy in the US noted in a statement that this is a significant development in the US side's negative stance on the Taiwan issue as well as a "clear breach" of the one-China principle and the terms of the three joint communiques between China and the US.

Pelosi's 'visit has caused extremely serious damage and carries extremely bad influence': China

Gang said that due to the visit, the political underpinning of China-US ties is severely impacted, and Beijing's sovereignty and territorial integrity are "gravely violated". Pelsoi's trip to Taiwan greatly jeopardises the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and gives the separatist forces for "Taiwan independence" a terrible message, he stressed. Calling the trip “egregious" in nature, he said Pelosi's visit has caused extremely serious damage and carries extremely bad influence.

The One-China policy, as Ambassador Qin noted, serves as both the bedrock of China-US ties and the most important rule for resolving the Taiwan issue. The US Congress should carefully adhere to the US government's one-China policy and avoid any formal interactions with China's Taiwan territory, he stressed. Further, he pointed out that the US side has frequently said that it does not support "Taiwan independence" and that its one-China policy would not alter. However, “Now it is having the third highest-ranking official in its government visit Taiwan to provoke China,” he added.

Questioning Pelosi’s trip, Qin Gang questioned, “Where is the US commitment to the one-China principle and the provisions of the three Sino-US Joint Communiques? Where is the US commitment of not supporting “Taiwan independence”? And where is the US commitment to international obligations?”

He further accused the US of breaking its promises, started the crisis, and threatened peace and security on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

Qin emphasised that the over 1.4 billion Chinese people have a strong desire to steadfastly protect their country's sovereignty and territorial integrity. He said, “The Chinese people are not to be bullied, and the Chinese nation is not to be humiliated.”

The Chinese people are not to be bullied, and the Chinese nation is not to be humiliated. Any attempt to obstruct or block China’s reunification will end in failure. China will firmly respond with forceful counter-measures. — Qin Gang 秦刚 (@AmbQinGang) August 3, 2022

Urging US to "stop playing the "Taiwan card" and using Taiwan to contain China," China asked US to quickly correct its error, handle and remove the negative effects of Pelosi's trip, refrain from further "dangerous and provocative" actions that would violate China's sovereignty and security, and take effective measures to uphold President Biden's "five noes" commitment, as per the embassy.

