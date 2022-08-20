Even after the passage of two years, India and China have been maintaining smooth communication over the border standoff, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday. Addressing a press conference on Friday, the ministry affirmed that the dialogue between the two countries is "effective" and in line to solve the border issues at the earliest. "China and India maintain smooth communication over the boundary question. And our dialogue is effective,” the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in response to a question over disengagement at the border on the remaining friction points.

Notably, the remarks from the Chinese Foreign Ministry came nearly a month after the two sides held the 16th round of the Corps Commander Level Meeting at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point. Further, the Chinese FM spokesman claimed that both India and China agreed to resolve the remaining issues in order to restore peace and tranquillity along the LAC in the Western Sector.

Besides, the two sides also agreed to uphold the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector and stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels. Both sides also acknowledged working mutually to resolve the remaining issues at the earliest.

'China and India are not each other’s threats, but cooperation partners'

Responding to EAM S Jaishankar's statement that there are many reasons for India and China to come together, the Chinese FM spokesman stressed that there will be no Asian century unless China and India are developed. "No genuine Asia-Pacific century or Asian century can come until China, India and other neighbouring countries are developed," he said. He further called China and India "two ancient civilizations, two major emerging economies and two neighboring countries".

"We have far more common interests than differences. Both sides have the wisdom and capability to help each other succeed instead of undercutting each other. We hope that the Indian side will work with China to act upon the important common understandings between our leaders, i.e. “China and India are not each other’s threats, but cooperation partners and development opportunities”, bring China-India relations back to the track of steady and sound development at an early date and safeguard the common interests of China, India and our fellow developing countries," he asserted.

India and China want to resolve border issues at the earliest, says Chia

"During the meeting, the two sides carried forward their discussions from the previous round held on January 12 this year for the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector. Both sides had a detailed exchange of views in keeping with the guidance provided by the State Leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest," Wang Wenbin said.



It is worth mentioning both countries have been engaged in a standoff since April-May 2020 over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including the Finger area, Galwan Valley, Hot springs, and Kongrung Nala. The situation worsened after violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in June 2020. Though India acknowledged the deaths of at least 20 soldiers, the Chinese never admitted and lowered the casualties it had faced.

Image: PTI